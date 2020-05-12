BBC Northern Ireland in BJ Hogg tribute with Give My Head Peace reruns

The late BJ Hogg (right) on set late last year during rehearsals for Give My Head Peace with fellow actors Patrick Jenkins and Marty Reid

The most recent series of Give My Head Peace will air again on BBC Northern Ireland in a tribute to the late BJ Hogg.

BJ - whose full name was William Henry Brian Hogg - brought smiles to thousands of TV viewers with his portrayal of 'Big Mervyn' the lovably-dim leather-clad loyalist in 73 episodes of Give My Head Peace.

He died suddenly at his home on April 30, on his 65th birthday.

Read more Family and friends raise a glass and say fond farewell to Give My Head Peace star BJ Hogg

Justin Binding, Executive Producer of Give My Head Peace, said: “BJ was a big-hearted, generous, talented man and very much a part of Give My Head Peace.

"With this in mind we felt it was both fitting and appropriate to pay tribute to him by giving his many fans a chance to see him perform on screen with the rest of the gang in the recent TV series.”

Father-of-two and grandfather BJ had worked with the Hole in the Wall gang since the early 1980s, having started on the late night BBC programme The Show.

Producer and writer Damon Quinn, who plays Cal in the series, said that it was "fantastic" that the BBC was running the episodes in tribute to BJ.

“Like the rest of the cast I will be watching the series and probably shedding a tear or two, but we will also be laughing once more.”

The four-part series will begin on Friday, May 15 on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.35pm with all episodes available on the iPlayer.