BBC Northern Ireland show Beauty Queen and Single coming to BBC Three and iPlayer

Beauty Queen and Single coming to BBC Three and iPlayer

BBC Northern Ireland co-commissioned show Beauty Queen and Single is coming to BBC Three later this month, the corporation has confirmed.

The show – also airing on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland – challenges self-confessed beauty queens to go on five dates with five guys while wearing no make-up.

The show previously featured former Miss Great Britain Gemma Garret, ex-Miss Earth Northern Ireland Amira Graham, ex-Miss Ireland Rebecca Maguire and Karen Montague, former Miss Derry and Big Brother star Ashleigh Coyle and ex-Miss Belfast and Big Brother star Orlaith McAllister.

It is built around the premise of bare-faced beauty queens who “strip off the make-up, shake off the stilettos and go au naturel to see if beauty is just skin deep when it comes to finding the perfect partner".

Justin Binding, commissioning executive at BBC Northern Ireland said: “The format has proven very successful since its first outing on BBC Northern Ireland five years ago.

"We are delighted that audiences throughout the UK will be able to watch this new batch of beauty queens embark on this unique dating experiment on the BBC iPlayer and on BBC Three. Fingers crossed they find some love along the way.”

The four-part series will feature four girls as they embark on a series of dates with five completely unknown guys.

The series kicks off with 25 year-old Lisa-Marie, a skincare-specialist and entrepreneur from Rostrevor.

The Co Down woman is looking for someone to share her ambition and passion for life with but questions whether removing her make-up will lead to “total trauma or true love”.

Beauty Queen and Single made by Northern Irish independent production company Stellify Media.

Kieran Doherty, CEO of Stellify said: “Beauty Queen and Single has been on an amazing journey.

"From BBC Northern Ireland to BBC Wales to BBC Scotland (and Finland, Holland and Poland) and now we're excited to announce it's coming to BBC Three.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three added: “I am delighted that Beauty Queen and Single is coming to BBC Three.

"It’s a fresh and fun take on the dating show format our audiences know and love and I hope that they will be hooked when all four episodes land on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.”