BBC Radio Ulster’s Vinny Hurrell and Cate Conway on new show offering listeners ‘me time’ during teatime

Vinny Hurrell and Cate Conway launch their new programme this Monday as part of channel’s revamped schedule

Cate Conway and Vinny Hurrell are describing their new teatime Radio Ulster show as the ‘dessert’ of listeners’ day.

Their 90-minute show starts on Monday and is part of a wider refresh of the station’s evening and weekend schedule.

“I think we complement each other but we're also both ridiculous,” laughs Cate about the new professional pairing.

“We're on the same level, same type of humour, same interests. I think it works quite well together,” concurs Vinny.

The duo finished recording the pilot show minutes before speaking to the Belfast Telegraph and their excitement is evident, with Vinny saying, “It flows pretty easy so that's half the battle.”

Listeners can expect a mix of music, chat and interviews from experts and celebrities alike from the show that’s dubbed as ‘me time’ at teatime.

“We have taken very different paths here [into radio] and our backgrounds are both mixed. But together that combination is good,” says Vinny.

“I guess that all forms opinion on stuff, how you view things. This programme is something that’ll be really easy to listen to, it’ll be relatable, it’ll be real.

“The news agenda can be quite heavy and things are difficult for people. I think we're hopefully going to offer people some relief, something that's a little bit uplifting without being patronising or frivolous.”

“I think it’s good to take a bit of space in the day,” says Cate.

“It’ll feel quite current; it’s obviously not current affairs but we’ll be talking about different things that are in the paper. Not politics or anything serious, but different things that are going on.”

In terms of the revamped schedule, Cate jokes they’re ‘sort of like the dessert’.

“And there’s always room for dessert!” she laughs.

“Are you a sticky toffee pudding or a banoffee? What are you?” asks Vinny.

“I had sticky toffee madeleines the other day. I’ll show you a photo in a minute,” she says.

“I’m the kind of dessert person where I like to eat other people’s. I’ll have a starter then I’ll eat a bit of your dessert,” continues Vinny.

“But yes, it’s maybe the dessert to your day. All the news and current affairs is important and relevant but I think it is important to give a counter to that, something that is easy to listen to and is relevant to your interests and your day.”

When it comes to content, both presenters are on the same wavelength.

“Whenever we were throwing out ideas about the kind of music we wanted to play, we were, ‘yes, yes, yes,’ we like pretty much the same thing,” says Cate.

“I think we’re on the same wavelength. There will be bits of different furniture throughout the programme but I think what we’re going for, it suits both of us so it works quite well,” agrees Vinny.

“A lot of it will be about the chemistry and the chat between Cate and myself, not just the different items we’re doing.”

“It should feel more like we’re all sitting together at a restaurant or a pub, that people are at the next chair,” says Cate.

Their show — which will bring ‘plenty of colour and chaos to early evenings’ — is a blank canvas for the presenters but one that highlights the joy of the ‘very personal’ medium.

“When it comes to radio, we tend to consume it in a different way,” says Vinny. “Maybe you’re on your own in the car, you’re walking the dog, you’re on the treadmill, you’re cleaning the house with the headphones in, it’s much more personal.”

“I think you use your imagination more when you listen to radio than you do with TV,” says Cate.

Having known each other through work for the last number of years, both were excited in teaming up for a joint programme.

“When you listen to somebody for quite a long time on the radio, you feel you do know them,” explains Vinny. “I’ve been listening to Cate for a long time so you feel you have that personal connection with her already.”

There are no worries, only feelings of excitement about Monday’s launch.

“You’re becoming part of it and it’s becoming part of you and you’re making it the best you can be,” says Vinny.

“It takes time for any relationship, whether it’s work or personal, anything you’re working on matures and develops and we’re going to get more mature,” laughs Cate.

“I’m hoping by the summer Cate allows me to look her in the eye and beyond that, it’s a win/win,” says her co-host in a tongue in cheek manner.

Cate laughs. “I’ve sunglasses on now, just to stop him.”

Vinny & Cate will be on Radio Ulster, Monday to Thursday, 6-7.30pm. If anyone wants to contact the programme from Monday onwards, they can email: metime@bbc.co.uk