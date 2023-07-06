BBC to carry out ‘content’ review of Stephen Nolan radio show as SDLP and Sinn Fein boycotts continue

The BBC has ordered a content review into Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show amid ongoing boycotts by Sinn Fein and the SDLP.

Sinn Fein has refused to engage directly with The Nolan Show in recent years, with one of the party’s complaints focusing on its coverage of the Bobby Storey funeral in 2020.

The SDLP has refused to go on the show after its South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole was cut off by host Stephen Nolan for remarks he made live on air about the Loyalist Communities Council’s David Campbell earlier this year.

The Irish Times reported the BBC’s internal investigation into The Nolan Show is aimed at resolving the row between the programme and the SDLP.

It claimed a “heated” meeting took place between the party and BBC Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth in April, with SDLP leaders raising concerns about the balance of the programme’s contributors and editorial accountability.

A separate internal review by the BBC’s executive complaints committee found Mr Nolan was justified in halting Mr O’Toole during the March 3 programme.

It is understood the SDLP received an email last week from Mr Smyth, confirming that a review of “content” on the programme over a “typical one month period” had been completed.

Mr Smyth also requested a date for a second meeting with the party but the SDLP will not facilitate a meeting until it receives a copy of the review scrutinising The Nolan Show’s content.

BBC NI said it “reviews everything we do on an ongoing basis”.

“This work draws on the professional editorial judgment of BBC staff and is largely routine,” it told The Irish Times.

“Its specifics are confidential, but its impacts should be apparent in what people see and hear on the BBC”.

The BBC added: “Stephen Nolan’s weekday programme on BBC Radio Ulster provides an important and popular forum for listener-led encounter and debate.

“And it benefits from the involvement of elected representatives – explaining their policies and views, debating with others and responding to audience issues and concerns. Our airwaves remain open to all of them.

“The BBC Charter defines and protects the corporation’s independence in editorial and creative decision-making, the procurement and commissioning of output and services, and the management of its affairs. It also describes the multiple ways in which the BBC is accountable for the services that it provides.

“Everything we do takes place within this context and in accordance with the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines and OFCOM’s regulatory requirements.”

Mr Nolan is one of the BBC’s highest paid presenters, earning more than £415,000 in 2021-22.

Holly Hamilton is currently presenting The Nolan Show and will do so for the next three weeks while Mr Nolan takes a “well deserved break”.