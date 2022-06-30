BBC to resume live Nolan Show coverage ‘as soon as possible’

BBC NI say they hope to resume live broadcasts of the Nolan Show “as soon as possible” after two days of pre-recorded shows were aired on Radio Ulster.

The broadcasting corporation said this was “due to resource in production staff” and that the show’s host Stephen Nolan is, “currently on holiday”.

On Monday, journalist Vinny Hurrell hosted the show, before fellow BBC NI colleague Mark Simpson took the reins for Tuesday’s 9am slot.

However, yesterday a pre-recorded special featuring Northern Ireland football legend Sammy McIlroy was aired and today the hour-long reduced slot featured pre-recorded interviews with Sir Michael Parkinson and comedian Sarah Millican.

A BBC NI spokesperson said: “These are short-term measures due to resource in production staff and we hope to bring the live programme back to audiences as soon as possible.”