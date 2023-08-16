BBC unveils first look at Jamie Dornan’s return in second series of The Tourist

Oz actress Danielle McDonald who returns as former police officer Helen Chambers in series 2 (BBC)

Jamie Dornan in series 2 of BBC mystery series The Tourist which moves to Ireland for new episodes (BBC)

The BBC has released its first look at Jamie Dornan’s highly anticipated return in the second series of mystery thriller The Tourist.

The series follows amnesia-ridden car crash survivor Elliot (Dornan) who attempts to retrace his life before unravelling a larger mystery, all while trapped in Australia’s outback.

The series will continue to follow Dornan’s character as he attempts to discover the deeper meaning of what happened to him.

Shifting location, the series will pick up in Ireland. Filming took place in Dublin earlier this year.

Oz actress Danielle Macdonald will return as Dornan’s hapless sidekick, probationary constable Helen Chambers.

Posting the images on social media, the BBC said: “They’re back. Here’s your first look at The Tourist series two with Jamie Dornan returning as Elliot Stanley, a man looking to rediscover his true identity following his memory loss, and Danielle Macdonald as former police officer Helen Chambers.”

The official series logline says Dornan’s Elliot and Helen will travel to Ireland to retrace his roots, “but they soon find themselves in the crosshairs of a rivalry between the McDonnell family and the Cassidys as they get dragged into Elliot’s dangerous past life.”

Greg Larsen will also reprise his role as Ethan Krum.

Those joining the production, which is set to last several months on the island, include Dornan’s co-star from The Fall and the movie Belfast Conor MacNeill.

Fellow Irish actors Mark McKenna, Francis Magee, Diarmaid Murtagh and Olwen Fouéré also are set to appear.

Last week, the Fifty Shades star, who was born in Holywood and can be currently seen in Netflix’s action flick Heart of Stone alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, said filming in Ireland is “more craic”.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but it is just more craic in Ireland,” he said.

"I like to have fun at work - I think you do your best work when you're relaxed. And there's nothing more relaxing than being around people who understand your humour, understand your accent, and fall in line with your sort of ethos. And for me, obviously, because I'm from there, it only happens on that island.”

The Tourist was a smash hit for the BBC when it dropped on the BBC iPlayer in January 2022 becoming one of the platform’s most watched box sets of all time.

Series two will likely hit screens in 2024.