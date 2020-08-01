BBC's Best Home Cook winner Suzie Lee: ‘We had to film my new food series in a Covid-friendly show house’
Lisburn accountant and mother-of-two Suzie Lee, who won the BBC's Best Home Cook show earlier this year, now has her own TV series. She tells Claire O'Boyle what it's all about and why her year hasn't turned out as expected
Claire O'Boyle
It should have been the year of her dreams. Crowned winner of the BBC's Best Home Cook back in February, Lisburn mum Suzie Lee was talking book deals, trips to London for appearances on everything from The One Show and This Morning to personal appearances with food fans right across Northern Ireland.