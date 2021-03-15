BBC's 'dreadful' Bloodlands leaves TV viewers 'fuming': Mixed reaction to Jimmy Nesbitt's crime thriller finale

And second series commissioned

There was a mixed reaction to the hotly-anticipated climax of BBC Belfast crime drama Bloodlands, starring Jimmy Nesbitt, as the identity of Goliath was finally revealed.

The series reached its conclusion on Sunday night. It was produced by Jed Mercurio, who was also behind Line of Duty and Bodyguard, both of which were a great success for the broadcaster.

Series one of Bloodlands kept viewers hooked for the past four weeks and shocked audiences with revelations about the complex character of DCI Tom Brannick, played by Nesbitt and what his future might entail.

However the series finale failed to strike a chord with many.

"Well... that was ... dreadful," tweeted BBC politics producer Darran Marshall.

"Fuming with the end of #Bloodlands the first 2 episodes were brilliant, the last 2 were such an anticlimax," Amy O'Connor wrote on Twitter.

Kirsty Hood added: "#Bloodlands - final episode. Hmmm..... Not satisfied with that conclusion. Too rushed as well."

"Well that’s four hours of my life I won’t get back #Bloodlands," Catrin Newman tweeted.

Many viewers questioned the show's continuity after Nesbitt was seen driving through the Mourne Mountains but the blizzard scenes viewers had observed moments earlier were suddenly nowhere to be seen.

Keith Black tweeted: "The snow on #Bloodlands has melted at miraculous speed!"

"#Bloodlands Never mind if Tom is Goliath or not what everyone wants to know where did the snow go???" added Tracey Byrne.

Sandy Broderick tweeted: "Heavy snow then blue skies within 30 seconds! Continuity problem? #Bloodlands"

Others were surprised to hear Irish being spoken at one point by DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) and DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna) as they try to solve the mystery.

"Wow. Irish spoken on BBC prime time. Cool! #Bloodlands," said one Twitter fan.

Simon Fraser tweeted: "Fair play to the use of Irish, that’s quite innovative #Bloodlands".

Tracey Walker wrote: "Lovely to hear the Gaeilge on #Bloodlands even if Ulster Irish takes me back to the aural leaving cert exams."

Others were just glad to see the trailer for next Sunday's hotly anticipated return of Line of Duty as the end credits rolled.

Vicky Briggs wrote: "So AC-12 need to start investigating Goliath now! #Bloodlands #LineOfDuty

Louise Paterson added: "Well, #Bloodlands turned out to be a disappointing starter. Hope the main course that is #LineOfDuty delivers next week#."

However fans of the show will be glad to know that the crime drama is to return for a second series , it was revealed last night.