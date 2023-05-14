BBC’s Emma Vardy makes ‘baby on board’ pregnancy announcement alongside surf board

BBC journalist Emma Vardy has announced she is pregnant in her trademark surfer style, with a social media post showing off her baby bump in Co Sligo.

Sharing her news to Twitter and Instagram, the BBC Ireland Correspondent wrote: "Well folks it’s definitely getting a bit harder to balance….extra cargo hitching a ride!! Still managing to catch a few waves though. Beautiful weekend in Co Sligo, and a very exciting summer ahead!!”

Emma accompanied a photograph of her posing with a surf board on a beach with the sun setting in the background, alongside hashtags ‘Paddling For Two’ and ‘Baby On Board’.

The Southampton native’s news comes shortly after her first wedding anniversary.

She and her husband Aaron Adams tied the knot in March 2022, with a fairytale wedding at Lissanoure Castle in Co Antrim, where Aaron’s young son Jonah acted as ring bearer on the day.

Emma and husband Aaron on their wedding day. Photo credit: Kris Dickson

The couple then enjoyed a honeymoon in Hawaii where Emma enjoyed the other love of her life – surfing.

This will be Emma and Aaron’s first child together, and they have already received hundreds of well wishes online, since the renowned broadcaster posted their good news on Sunday afternoon.