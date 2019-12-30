BBC's Karen Patterson on witnessing IRA atrocity, how she and husband Martin clicked and life after Good Morning Ulster
In an interview to be broadcast on Radio Ulster's Talkback show today, the popular Good Morning Ulster presenter talks about her career, family life and what she's looking forward to when she leaves the post in the new year. Leona O'Neill gets an exclusive preview
Karen Patterson has been a familiar face on our television screens and voice on our radio airwaves for over 20 years. Northern Ireland has been waking up to the sound of the 48-year-old Co Down broadcaster's voice on Radio Ulster's flagship Good Morning Ulster show for the past 10 years.