BBC’s Spotlight is a ‘rare jewel’ that should be protected at all costs

Spotlight is facing cuts to the number of episodes it airs

In the digital age of storytelling, fast, easily consumed news has its place.

But as BBC NI’s Spotlight consistently proves, investigative journalism provides a much-needed voice for the voiceless, holds powerful people to account, and exposes corruption, wrong-doing and malpractice — and that takes time and tenacity.

Tuesday night’s Spotlight investigation was a case in point. Following months of pain-staking, time-consuming research, reporter Mandy McAuley and the Spotlight team revealed details of a WhatsApp group in which serving police officers exchanged sexist, pornographic and racist messages.

Police, Whatsapp & Whistleblowers exposed how two PSNI officers, PC John O’Connor and temporary Chief Inspector Donna Bowden, began looking into alleged performance failings in the Causeway Coast and Glens policing district at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Initially, they uncovered evidence of lazy policing among one group of officers but after reporting their findings, they found themselves subject to internal complaints and moved to other duties.

After uncovering the WhatsApp group, the officers spoke to the Spotlight team, which examined hundreds of shocking messages sent over 11 months.

The content made fun of Islamic people and attributed the success of senior female officers to the performance of sex acts.

Viewers on social media praised the Spotlight team for its “brilliant” journalism.

Only last week McAuley and the team picked up the gong for Best Current Affairs programme for their Undercover: Pups for Sale investigation at the RTS NI Awards. The judges commended the team for their “hard-hitting, brave” investigation” which they said was a “rare jewel”.

And yet Spotlight is facing cuts to the number of episodes it airs, while its specials will be axed as part of a major shake-up.

The powers-that-be should read the room and gauge that now, perhaps more than ever, the public needs investigative journalism to ensure that no one is above the law.

As one viewer wrote: “We need more of these investigative programmes, not less.”

Rare jewels should be protected at all costs.