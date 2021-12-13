Bears, hares, impatient kids... what makes a Christmas TV ad a cracker

Nostalgia one of key ingredients, say NI experts

The classic Yellow Pages ad featuring a boy and girl under the mistletoe

Favourites: The John Lewis ad featuring the Hare and the Bear

They’ve become as much a part of the Christmas tradition as visits to Santa Claus or clinches under the mistletoe.

For many people, the arrival of the first Christmas advert marks the start of the festive season. If Coca-Cola tells us that the Holidays are Coming, then it’s time to dig out the decorations and put up the tree.

Christmas advertising is a huge business now, with brands reportedly forking out a record £6billion each year on their festive campaigns. And thanks to the success of John Lewis’ hotly anticipated annual ad, the market has become hugely competitive.

The Christmas advert has come a long way since a little boy stepped onto a Yellow Pages book to pucker up for a kiss under the mistletoe.

It’s almost 30 years on from that famous Yellow Pages ad and yet, despite the creativity and big budgets that go into current campaigns, it remains a firm favourite in polls. Michelle McTernan, a Belfast PR director, said nostalgia is a key ingredient in the making of a great Christmas ad.

“Anything that brings the viewer back to their childhood works well at Christmas,” she said.

“We all love a good plotline with a nostalgic feel to it; something innocent and pure that reminds us of simpler times.

“A good Christmas ad has to stir up emotions and tug at the heart-strings. Anything to do with children, families and animals always seem to work well.

“And it’s important to get the music right too. A great choice of song can make all the difference between a decent ad and a memorable one.”

Guinness Ireland’s Christmas ads with their central theme — ‘Even at the home of the black stuff, we dream of a white Christmas’ — are particularly special, said Michelle, because of the cinematography, the music and the festive feelings they conjure up.

“I love the Guinness ads with the black and white imagery,” she said.

“Once I see the Guinness Christmas ad, I know the festive season has started. I also like the John Lewis ad that featured the Hare and the Bear.

“It’s a beautiful ad about the power of kindness and with a nod to Jungle Book, also takes you back to childhood and reminds you of what Christmas is about.

“Lily Allen’s version of Somewhere Only We Know, which accompanies this ad, is a perfect example of getting the song choice just right.”

Michael Keenan, creative director of the Belfast-based integrated agency Krow Ireland, says the most important factor in devising a stand-out Christmas ad is emotion.

“Facts and figures don’t live long in the brain,” said Michael.

“Viewers want inspiration not information. They want to feel something. Emotion has to be at the heart of a good Christmas ad.

“That’s what John Lewis and other big supermarkets like Sainsbury’s try and do every year. They want to stir up a warm, fuzzy feeling or reference a message about kindness, helpfulness and understanding.

“And Christmas ads are so much more than just adverts. They almost signify the start of the Christmas period now.”

Michael, who has worked on several Christmas advertising campaigns, is also a fan of the Guinness ads and the possibility of the perfect, white Christmas which they promise.

His other favourite is the tear-jerker John Lewis ad from 2011, entitled The Long Wait.

“In that ad we see a little boy counting down the days to Christmas. He’s bored and impatient. We immediately think it’s about how he can’t wait to open his gifts,” said Michael.

“But, in fact, he’s waiting to give his mum and dad the presents he’s got them. It’s a surprising twist and viewers are taken on a beautifully crafted journey.

“It ties in perfectly with the John Lewis brand as it makes you think ‘I want to go there to buy gifts’. But it also makes you feel.

“It works so well because it’s rational and emotional.”