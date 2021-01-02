Behind the headlines: How Northern Ireland's TV news anchors maintain that bond of trust with viewers

They bring the big stories into our living rooms every night. But how do Northern Ireland's TV news anchors maintain that bond of trust with viewers? Ralph Hewitt reports

They bring us bad news each day, every day - but still hold a special place in the hearts of TV viewers everywhere. Northern Ireland's news readers have been with us through some of the darkest times in our history. The small group of people trusted to front the news on our screens each night have become household names, almost as high profile as those they report on.