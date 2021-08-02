Being in a major movie with Liam Neeson is just amazing, says Emmerdale star Natalie

Emmerdale actress admits she never dreamed she’d be sharing a screen with superstar

Former Emmerdale actress Natalie Anderson has spoken of her excitement at securing a new film role alongside Liam Neeson.

Anderson, who played Alicia Metcalfe in the ITV soap between 2010 and 2015, appears in the thriller Memory, directed by Casino Royale’s Martin Campbell and adapted from the novel ‘De Zaak Alzheimer’ by Belgian writer Jef Geeraerts.

The film, which also stars Monica Bellucci and Guy Pearce, was shot in Bulgaria and sees the Ballymena actor play an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision who, when he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organisation, becomes a target and must go on the hunt for those who want him dead.

With the crime syndicate and FBI in hot pursuit, Neeson’s character, Alex Lewis, has the skills to stay ahead, except for one thing — he is struggling with severe memory loss, affecting his every move.

As details blur and enemies close in, Alex must question his every action, and who he can ultimately trust.

Anderson told Hello! magazine it had always been her dream to land a movie role, but she never expected to be working with superstars like Neeson and Bellucci.

“In my early 20s, the big screen was my goal,” she said. “I hadn’t put it to bed completely, although I never really thought film would be the next step for me at this stage in my life.

“When I saw who was involved, I thought: ‘Crikey, this is a big film,’ so of course I said yes.

“I felt so lucky to be working in what has been such a tough time and to be with that calibre of people was just amazing — 2021 is turning out so much better than I could ever have imagined.”

The new movie is the latest thriller for 69-year-old Neeson, who also starred in action flick The Marksman earlier this year and Netflix’s The Ice Road.

Neeson has carved out a career in action thrillers, following on from the success of the Taken franchise. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he admitted he had no idea that Taken would be a hit and he would become an action hero at such a late stage in his career.

“I’m 69! I just turned 69 years of age and the conversations I have with my agent now are: ‘Liam, have you read this script? It’s an action script’ and I say ‘Chris, let me ask you this, they do know what age I am, right? ‘Yes they do’. ‘Okay, that’s all I want to know, thank you,’ said Neeson.

“That being said, I keep reasonably fit and you have to for some of these films. If you’re playing the lead in any film, you have the responsibility; you’re in practically every scene, it behoves you to be fit.

“You don’t have to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger at the age of 35, but you have to have stamina. So I do my little workouts every day and keep reasonably fit.”

Meanwhile Anderson, who turns 40 this year, has announced plans to renew her vows with husband James Shepherd, a health and fitness project manager and coach, with whom she has a son named Freddie.

She said: “Even though it will be our 14th year of marriage, we three as a collective will celebrate 100 years between us — I’ll be 40 in October and next year, James will be 50 and Freddie, 10.

“It seems the perfect time to celebrate.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.