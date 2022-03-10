Belfast actor Ciaran Hinds and Caitriona Balfe both tipped for BAFTA glory according to bookmaker

Ciaran Hinds attends the Irish premiere of film Belfast at the Waterfront Hall, to mark the opening night of the Belfast Film Festival. Picture date: Thursday, November 4, 2021.

North Belfast actor Ciaran Hinds is tipped to potentially land a BAFTA award for his role as Pop in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast film, according to one bookmaker.

The 69-year-old has been priced in at 9-2 by William Hill to receive the accolade, following his first ever BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor.

Belfast received six BAFTA nominations last month, including best film, outstanding British film and original screenplay, with actress Caitriona Balfe also nominated in the supporting actress category and given odds of 10-3 at securing the award.

Hinds – who started acting in theatre – is known for his varied 47-year career, with notable roles including the likes of Mance Rayder in the critically acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones and his portrayal of John Franklin in the television horror The Terror.

He’s also graced the big screen, in the likes of Zack Snyder's Justice League and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, as well as Michael Mann’s 2005 action flick Miami Vice.

Despite being tipped near the top to land the prize, the Belfast man faces some tough competition at the BAFTAs, going up against Mike Faist for West Side Story, Troy Kotsur for Coda, Woody Norman for C'mon C'mon and Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both for The Power of the Dog, in the supporting actor category.

Balfe meanwhile joins Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Ann Dowd for Mass, Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard and Ruth Negga for Passing, in the supporting actress category.

Belfast itself is second favourite to land the best film gong, according to William Hill, who placed it at 15-8, behind The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which is priced at 1-2.

Hinds is also nominated in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role at this year’s Oscars, with Belfast having picked up seven nominations last month.

This year the annual BAFTA awards celebrate their 75th anniversary and the event will see Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson host the ceremony which is being held at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 13.