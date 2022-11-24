Belfast actor Ciaran Hinds set to star in post-Christmas Netflix spy thriller Treason

Belfast Oscar-nominated actor Ciaran Hinds is to star in new post-Christmas Netflix thriller series Treason.

The five-episode spy series will see Hinds playing Sir Martin Angelis alongside Daredevil lead Charlie Cox playing Adam Lawrence and Oona Chaplin as Maddy De Costa.

Cox plays an MI6 agent who has been trained and groomed by the agency to reach the top of the organisation.

However, when his past catches up with him in the form of Russian spy Kara, played by James Bond star Olga Kurylenko, Adam has to question everything and everyone in his life.

A triangle develops between Adam, Kara and Adam’s wife Maddy as they all try to navigate the secrets and lies in their relationships and protect “those they love most”.

Dropping on the streaming giant on December 26, it will mark an ideal post-Christmas binge watch, with the show from accomplished Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman.

It marks the end of a busy year for 69-year-old Hinds, who received his first Oscar nomination playing Pop in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast film.

Hinds ultimately missed out on the Oscar win after the best supporting actor gong went to Troy Kotsur, star of Coda.

Last month, the Northern Irish actor who also starred in Munich, Road to Perdition and Rome spoke out about the UK Government’s controversial Troubles Bill, revealing he had penned a letter to former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“For the many families who lost loved ones that chapter is not closed, and cannot be, without the healing that only real justice can bring,” the actor said.

“The rule of law must apply to everyone, without favour. No-one, whether a state or non-state actor, should be above the law.

“I stand with the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, daughters, sons, partners and grandparents of the victims.”

The proposed law would provide an effective amnesty for those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new body, known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Icrir).

The Bill would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes.

It has been almost universally opposed by parties across the political divide in Northern Ireland as well as all victims groups.

The Bill had its second reading in the Lords on Wednesday.