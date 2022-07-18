Belfast actor Turlough Convery on why he kept his accent in new Netflix hit Resident Evil

Belfast actor Turlough Convery in Resident Evil, currently number one on Netflix UK and Ireland

A Belfast actor who plays a post-apocalyptic sociopath in new Netflix series Resident Evil has told how he managed to bring a “little piece of Norn Iron” to the streaming service’s current number one show.

Turlough Convery plays an Irish Umbrella Corporation villain hunting down one of the main characters in the eight-part action horror that’s based on the video game.

The series, which launched last week on Netflix and is the most-watched in the UK and Ireland, takes place in 2022 and 2036.

The ‘past’ plotline deals with the struggles of teenage twins Billie and Jade, the children of Dr Albert Wesker, who stumble onto a dark secret behind their origins and the Umbrella Corporation’s legacy.

In the present, a bioweapon called the T-virus has reduced human civilisation to 300 million refugees living in walled cities, and are surrounded by gangs of cannibal mutants.

Turlough, who also stars in period drama Sanditon, said that when he auditioned for the role of “badass psycho” Richard Baxter, he was encouraged to keep his Northern Ireland accent.

“When I first auditioned for the part of Baxter, I was urged to keep the Northern Irish accent, which was great,” he said.

Turlough Convery as Richard Baxter in Resident Evil

“So many of these American Netflix series never feature a Northern Irish accent; it doesn’t get a shoutout, so it was wonderful to be able to bring a little piece of Norn Iron to the show.”

One scene where Turlough’s character takes on a group of zombies has been singled out by critics as a highlight and was his favourite to shoot.

Turlough said: “It’s the first time I’ve ever done anything ‘shoot ‘em up’ like that.

“It was physically challenging and we had stunt teams involved with the fight sequence, which we took very seriously.

“The scene in episode four where I shoot a lot of zombies in one long sequence was intricately choreographed and amazing to do, particularly because as a bigger guy, you don’t often get a chance to do those sorts of things.”

Turlough, who played the minister in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning movie Belfast, said he had looked to hit show Succession for inspiration.

Belfast actor Turlough Convery as sociopath Richard Baxter in Resident Evil

He said the character of Roman Roy, portrayed by Kieran Culkin, had appealed to him and helped in his research.

“I like the vibe Roman has in Succession, so I took a few ideas from him,” said Turlough.

“Baxter is very much the Umbrella Corporation’s handler. He’s a company man but then he does this sweet little switch from badass psycho to a man who’ll do anything for his two dogs.

“I’ve got a real taste now for the character and I’d love to play other sociopaths to find different elements to their characters, just like Baxter has.”

Turlough said he was delighted to see Resident Evil claiming the top Netflix spot in Ireland and the UK and he hoped the series would be recommissioned.

He added that newcomers to the horror genre should give it a go and not be put off by all the blood and gore.

“Yes, there are lots of scares and jumps, but they’re all informed by some beautiful acting,” he said.