Belfast actress Bronagh Taggart praises ‘genius’ of Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee ahead of show’s final episodes

Belfast actress Bronagh Taggart has praised the “genius” of Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee and reminisced over how “proud” she was to feature in one of the show’s episodes.

Taggart – who starred in BBC thriller The Fall as Detective Constable Gail McNally alongside Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan – shared her memories of first meeting the Derry Girls writer at a university drama workshop.

“This Belfast girl met the OG Derry Girl @LisaMMcGee (and indeed all the actual legen-Derry girls) at uni,” she tweeted to her followers.

“Our eyes met across a very awkward first day drama workshop and she says I looked ‘wile cheeky’ to her. It was something to do with a ponytail and baseball cap.”

Also starring in the Donaghadee filmed drama Hope Street, Taggart explained the pair became “friends” and later even appeared in the fifth episode of the first series of the show, as Nicola the memorable waitress in the diner.

“Even though we spent the next 3 years being mostly eejits, she would also write brilliant plays while the rest of us, well… basically just pulled our shoes and socks on and off a lot,” she added.

“It was never in doubt that she would create something genius like #DerryGirls and when I got to play cheeky waitress Nicola in it I was delighted.

“I mean I would have played one of Michelle’s earrings or a cream horn if she’d asked.

“I am so proud of her and to have been a little part of this iconic show.

“Bring on the last 2 eps. If in the end it so happens that Erin heads off to uni, then I’m so, so excited for all the Belfast girls who are about to meet her, because they are about to have the craic.”

The final two episodes of the third series of Derry Girls are set to air this week, with episode six to air on Channel 4 on Tuesday evening, before an extended one-hour special episode on Wednesday.

Both will air at 9pm and creator Lisa McGee tweeted: “Tuesday and Wednesday night this week folks. And not to be all ‘writer’ about it but please watch them in that order. They very much go hand in hand.”