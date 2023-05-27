Belfast actress Karen Hassan on playing lead in new film Wait For Me and joining cast of Hope Street

Empowerment is an important thematic concern of the movie, directed by Keith Farrell, and one that is embodied through Karen’s character Alison. Rough around the edges, she has been dragged into a life of crime after arriving in England from Ireland.

When she meets Sam, who also has a troubled past, he inspires her to see that life can be a beautiful thing and they go in search of the child she gave up years earlier.

“I would say that it’s a challenging film,” says Karen (41), who is well-known for roles in The Fall, Vikings and Hollyoaks.

“I know Bernard O’Toole wanted to write a kind of dirty-fingernails type of script.

“I think it shows people maybe not at their best, but just trying to succeed in life and always stumbling and coming up against these obstacles.

“I play a character called Alison. She has had a troubled childhood and ends up falling into the sex trade and surrounding herself with people who have always taken advantage of her. She’s never really had the opportunity in life to be better.”

Karen Hassan

Karen describes Alison as “a bit of a closed fist” in that she’s always had to fight her way through life.

“Alison can come across as aggressive and a closed-off person and may be intolerant to a lot of things, but it’s just because she’s had such a difficult upbringing,” she adds.

“The world that she now exists in as a prostitute is much of the same as what she’s always experienced. She has the potential to possibly find her daughter who was taken away from her.

“And the film starts to change when she goes on this journey to find her daughter, and that closed fist starts to open up a bit.

“You see that if she had these other opportunities in life, somewhere away from the people who oppress her, that she could have had an amazing life and she could have been a wonderful mother.”

Alison’s plight is an emotive one that Karen feels is certain to resonate with the audience.

“I think that’s the really sad thing about Wait For Me. It’s that, in a way, Alison somehow realises she can’t escape her past.

“That’s the sadness that I think is there for her and also for the audience, to see someone with such potential and yet life just keeps throwing barriers in her way. It’s a heavy-hitting film. I think it is a true reflection of what real people have to face.”

Karen, who played Lynsey Nolan in Hollyoaks for three years, has enjoyed the challenge of trying to get to grips with her character in a shorter time-frame than usual.

She explains: “Getting to play a character like that is obviously the best challenge that you can have. I got cast a few days before filming.

“The film had been in production for quite some time, so I just jumped in at the deep end.

“The challenge was discovering who that character was in real time, her interactions with everyone she meets in those scenes, but also my interaction with being new to the project and trying to find out who she is.

“So, everything that is played out was discovered in real time.

“That was the biggest challenge, and that level of grappling with the character in each scene probably added an element that wouldn’t have been there if I had a year to prep it.

“It definitely gave it a different edge to it.”

Karen is effusive in her praise for Farrell, who was awarded Best Director at Manchester Film Festival 2023.

“Keith was so lovely to me when I came on board, to come at such late notice, he was one of my anchors through the film,” she says.

“I could see why he would win that award, he was absolutely amazing to work with.”

Karen also is busy on the Hope Street set where she’s set to play new character Jo Lipton in season three of the popular police drama. Without giving anything away, she reveals that her arrival in Port Devine will be a memorable one.

“I can’t really say too much about it, but everybody sort of looks at her in a kind of wide-eyed way — who is this person? She arrives with a bit of a bang.

“Jo is a complicated character. She’s from the big city, Belfast, and then comes to Port Devine.

“It takes her a while to not feel like an outsider and I think with that she sometimes can rub people up the wrong way.

“She has no desire to follow the herd and kind of stands on her own two feet.

“Jo is somebody who’s very good at their job and just wants to solve crimes that land on their desk.”

However, Karen explains that before long, Jo is charmed by Port Devine and soon finds herself wanting to be part of the community and more of a team player.

Karen says she has been welcomed with open arms by the cast and crew.

“Having that experience and being part of Hope Street has been absolutely wonderful,” she says.

“Everybody is lovely and very welcoming. I obviously was a fan of the show before I went in, and you can tell it’s a happy set.

“It’s one where the cast and crew are constantly laughing, telling jokes and everyone’s enjoying filming.

“So even though I’ve had some hard-hitting scenes, I’m having the best time.”

Wait For Me, an Old Hall Films production, will be screened at Queen’s Film Theatre tonight at 6.15pm followed by a Q&A session with Karen and some of the cast and crew. It is showing at Queen’s Film Theatre until June 8 and is scheduled for a UK cinema release on June 2