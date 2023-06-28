Belfast actress scoops new role in Dublin-based soap Fair City

Emily Lamey plays a feisty character whose past may unravel in Carrigstown

Summer drama is hotting up in the fictional Dublin suburb of Carrigstown — and it’s all thanks to a new arrival from Belfast.

Emily Lamey (29) plays Fair City’s Gwen who catches a few residents’ eyes, and it’s not long before romance blossoms — and her wild streak begins to unravel.

Character Anna is stunned to recognise Gwen as someone with whom she grew up. Things are guaranteed to get complicated as she ingratiates herself into Anna’s life.

“People are very invested. But I think that comes with any soap,” says Emily on Fair City’s popularity. “It's nice to be a part of something that people care so much about.”

Emily was given a short bio on her character, who has been described as fun, a little damaged and slightly narcissistic.

“I haven’t seen the narcissistic side yet,” says Emily. “I've only filmed a few scenes, I'm sure she will probably escalate, she’s a bit of a rocket. Yes [to] the fun thing, a bit of craic, but I would probably add to that, quite calculated, a little manipulative.

“She is very intense. She does have a lot of love to give, but she’s been let down a lot. She finds it really hard to show that love and put that guard down.

“Sometimes with scripts, it’ll give you what the writer’s intention is with that line or word. With the Fair City scripts, you’ve just got the words, you don’t have the hints.

“There's a few things that I've played that I’ve played them as a laugh, but I’m pretty sure the intention was not a laugh. It seems to be working with her character. Everything’s always on the surface: very light, very funny, but maybe the intention is more serious.”

Emily Lamey who plays Gwen in Fair City

Emily, who has previously had roles in the Bafta-nominated short film The Party and feature film South, describes herself as a ‘very intuitive actor’.

“Some actors would go through, dissect and give themselves objectives or tasks. With something like a soap, you’re feeding the lines in, you’re trying to get them in as quickly as possible and hoping they’ll come out in the right way with the intention that the director and the writers want.”

This intuitive state is something that’s been of benefit not just to acting but helps the trained yoga teacher with life outside of acting.

“I still teach at Hot Yoga Belfast. I drive up every weekend and teach my classes there on a Sunday, just because I love it,” she explains.

“Everyone says, ‘Why are you working on your days off in other jobs?’ If I wasn’t working on the Sunday, I’d be going to someone else’s class.

“I taught my first Pilates class recently; I've got that on the go now as well. As cliché and dramatic as this sounds, yoga really changed my life. It helped me find the person that I am. It's really shaped me; I'm a very different person from when I started doing yoga to before.”

The ability to feel centred at moments of anxiety is particularly useful during the auditioning process.

“I don’t think it matters how many auditions you do; you’re always going to be nervous. That comes from a place of care,” says Emily.

“Obviously if there’s somebody there, I wouldn’t do it, but I would normally do a bit of yoga before an audtion, a little bit of breathwork to really calm myself down.

“At the end of the day, with the breathing exercises, it is science based. It does physically calm your central nervous system, physically slow your heart rate and all those things combined, chill you out a wee bit.”

Georgie (Shaun Dunne) and Gwen (Emily Lamey) in Fair City

The actor — ‘I’ve always had the dramatic flair’ — was introduced to the industry after her dad booked her an acting course in Dublin.

“The only thing that I really did and paid attention to and worked hard at was drama. It showed in my grades: drama was at the top and then there was quite a significant gap, and then everything else was at the bottom,” she laughs.

“I needed that push; it’s a scary jump to put yourself out there and start something new. My dad saw an advert in a newspaper and didn't ask me, and said, ‘It’s booked, you’re going.’ I moved down to Dublin, moved in with my nana and that’s how it all started.

“If I’d spent my whole life gearing up to this moment since I was small… If you were in drama clubs, and you were doing all this, I would maybe be way more precious about it. But because I have yoga and because I’m doing it from a place of love rather than need, it takes that heaviness of not getting auditions or not getting a part. It’s just a tiny bit of who I am.”

Fair City is on RTE One and the RTE Player on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.