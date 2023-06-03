Belfast becoming a film city all over again thanks to The Avenue and new Art Deco cinema on the way in 2028

Crowds of fans gather on Belfast's Great Victoria Street to be the first in queue to see their chart-topping idols Bay City Rollers perform at the New Vic Cinema 25/4/1975

Over the past decade Belfast has carved a reputation as a ‘film city’ with American studios setting up productions here to shoot blockbusters like Dungeons & Dragons and TV series like Games of Thrones. Jump back a few decades, and the city was teeming with cinemas where citizens would flock to so they could enjoy a couple hours of escapism via the silver screen.

Now there are only two remaining tangible links to Belfast’s golden age of cinemas left — one lies in the east of the city, the Art Deco building that’s home to the Strand while the other’s housed in the centre of it — right inside City Hall where more than 40 gold keys commemorate each of the picture houses that once were almost on every street.

The keys were presented to Sir Crawford McCullagh, who was Lord Mayor of Belfast between 1914-17 and opened the city’s first super cinema, The Classic in 1923 — which later became the Gaumont (in subsequent decades it would then become the home to defunct retailer British Home Stores.)

Dr Sam Manning, a cinema historian, told Review that Belfast’s peak of the picture house was during the 1930s, a period that was maintained right through to the 1950s when lower wages than average to other parts of the UK meant fewer homes had a television.

“Belfast managed to maintain its cinemas when in other parts of the UK they were already starting to close down in other cities and towns,” he explained.

A soldier patrols City Centre Belfast. The Avenue Cinema on Royal Avenue, Belfast 11/6/1975

The arrival of the Troubles, however, accelerated the decline of picture palaces — with explosions and the city becoming a dangerous place — the cinemas began to slowly disappear from the Belfast landscape.

Yet, even with the decline, film critic Brian Henry Martin says cinema retained its magical quality even while growing up in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Cinema had almost died,” he says of the period, noting that in 1977, three of the last remaining cinemas were firebombed, leaving five screens in the city. Belfast currently has almost 50 screens available across the multiplexes such as The Odeon in Victoria Square and Cineworld at the SSE.

Brian Henry Martin

“When I was growing up, I didn’t go to the cinema because The Strand was shut during the whole ’70s, the Curzon had been firebombed, the city centre was a no-go area.

“My auntie, who was a big film fan, would tell me stories about when Belfast was this great kind of film town, and it had 40 cinemas and they all had these exotic names and they all showed a different film. I couldn’t believe this ever existed; it felt like a different world.”

The obliteration of the city’s cinemas ‘by bombs and bulldozers’ meant the ‘amazing cinematic landscape’ has almost disappeared — to our cultural detriment, insists Martin.

Noting that picture houses have evolved to become an extension of a retail experience, Brian continues: “Cinemas have become shopping centre experiences, they’ve become entombed inside car parks, which is fine, but that’s not a cinema.

“For me cinema is a standalone building with neon lights, with posters on the side, with a stairway in, with a series of doors, dimming lights and a bit of magic around that. There’s a theatricality about it. I think we’ve lost all that completely and we don’t value it.”

Dr Manning believes the city’s latest cinema experience — The Avenue (the name of which borrows from the original picture house that sat in Royal Avenue) — a new luxury picture house experience that offers film buffs cocktails and restaurant quality food —evokes some of the past glamour.

The Avenue Cinema, Royal Avenue

“I think it is trying to bring back some of that upmarket experience of watching a film in comfortable surroundings — it does harken back to that golden age of cinema of the ’30s to ’60s when people had an option of cinemas to go to,” he explains.

Martin’s also happy to have The Avenue back to help reinvigorate the city centre’s main thoroughfare — ‘it used to be the Champs Elysees of Belfast’ — and provide options for film lovers. For the critic, cinemas are emotional lighthouses.

“They sleep during the day, they come alive at night. They welcome people to come and laugh and cry and experience joy and terror and all sorts of emotions. They create generations of memories and there’s something special about those places. And when we lose them, we’re losing a lot more than a building, we’re losing an emotional footprint.”

Dr Manning reveals that from his research Belfast citizens of times gone by regarded The Ritz, which opened in Fisherwick Place in 1936 — a building that embraced an Art Deco style that was considered ‘the jewel’ in the city’s crown for cinemas, according to the author.

The Ritz would later host The Beatles in 1963 for a concert, and by the 1980s it was renamed The ABC before a fire bomb attack in the 1980s closed it for a period. By 1986 it was the Cannon Film Centre before shutting for the final time in 1993.

“Personally, I would pick the Apollo cinema which later became an Asian supermarket that ended up being demolished recently,” he explains.

Brian also highlights the Ormeau Road’s other silver screen icon, the Curzon, which was demolished in 1999, the space later becoming housing. Its removal is something he still considers a mistake.

“Can you imagine if you had a 2,000-seater venue on the middle of the Ormeau Road now, what that could be used for in terms of film, theatre, art culture.

“That will never come back there and yet that’s what’s missing from the Ormeau Road.”

Cinema equals community — sharing similar film tastes with friends and loved ones — but for Martin, what they meant for our predecessors was something else.

“They represented luxury, they represented escape, they represented a window on the world that they were never going to get. They were affordable, that was the key thing.

“For working class people who went to the cinema, and they saw a big screen with big faces on it, it said ‘dream bigger’. And our dreams have become smaller because we’ve lost these cinemas.”

There is a bright light, however, and there is a way, he says, for things to return.

Avenue Cinema, Belfast

“I think what’s fascinating going forward is the new film centre, which is going to be part of Belfast Stories, which is the Bank of Ireland building at the top of Royal Avenue. That is going to be a new cinema opening in 2028 in an Art Deco building. The opportunity is there to build a lighthouse for the city again, right in the centre.”

Things won’t be the same as the golden age of Belfast cinemas, rather a reimagining.

“It will become a slightly more niche activity,” says Martin. “The live experience of being with an audience and laughing together or crying together or being frightened together or falling in love together, there’s nothing comparable to them.

“It’s not too late. The mistakes of the past have happened, but it’s not too late, but we’ve got to value it. We’ve got to see it for more than just bricks and mortar, we’ve got to see it beyond that. We’ve got to see it for what it represents and what it means to people and how it adds to their life.”

For Martin — and many will agree — a city’s cultural life is vital. He cites Sir Kenneth Branagh’s multi-award-winning film, Belfast.

“Kenneth Branagh, one of the most successful directors and actors in the world, [who is] shooting all over the world and what does he wants to recreate? He wants to recreate the moment when he went to see Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in the Capital cinema in the Antrim Road. That’s the seminal moment in his life. So where’s the next Kenneth Branagh going to come from if he doesn’t have that experience?”