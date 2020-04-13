Belfast-born Rocky Horror star Patricia Quinn 'disgusted' by contestant's impersonation on RuPaul's Drag Race

Belfast-born Rocky Horror Picture Show star Patricia Quinn has said she was “disgusted” by her portrayal on RuPaul’s Drag Race after being impersonated by a contestant.

Drag queen Aiden Zhane, whose real name is Devin Lewis, was eliminated from the show following her performance in celebrity impersonation challenge 'Snatch Game', coming under fire from the judges for portraying Quinn as forgetful and failing to do her English accent.

While Zhane claimed to have based her performance on a meeting she had with Quinn, the actress – who is best known for playing Magenta in cult classic musical Rocky Horror – hit back and said that she was horrified by the performance.

In a statement released by her management the 75-year-old said: "I have been an actress since I came over on the boat from Northern Ireland to London nearly 60 years ago without a penny because I wanted to act.

"I have never been interested in drugs, and with regards to my memory, I was recently applauded onstage for my sharp recollections of filming The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“I am disgusted beyond belief at how I was portrayed on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

"I was flattered that a young person wanted to portray me on a popular TV show but unfortunately this is where the flattery ends."

She added: “I did not respect being described as a ‘old kooky woman’ or being depicted as a washed-up actress who has taken too many drugs... I wish Aiden had given me the common courtesy of a heads up and maybe I could have given him a few lines etc. to say on the show.”

The actress, who is the aunt of Snow Patrol’s drummer Jonny Quinn, also attacked Zhane’s fellow contestant Sherry Pie for using a tremor to impersonate the late Katharine Hepburn.

“I hope I am not associated with this TV show again. From my portrayal to making fun of Katherine Hepburn’s neurological disorder, I found the show tasteless,” she wrote.

"I want to thank my Rocky Horror fans who have been amazing and shown overwhelming support. I couldn’t ask for a better fan base. I do not know Aiden, but I do not wish him the upset or distress that I have felt in the past few days."

Pie, whose real name Joey Gugliemelli, was disqualified from the show after multiple men claimed he tricked them into submitting “disturbing” audition tapes by “catfishing”.

Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has continued to air as planned, but Pie will not appear in the final and the show has matched each of her cash prizes with a donation to LGBT suicide helpline The Trevor Project.