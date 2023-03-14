Belfast busker’s ‘jaw dropped’ after his song featured on Love Island

Jordan Rawling (23) from Lisburn has been busking in Belfast for the last few years, but is hoping a musical debut on Love Island could shoot him further into stardom

A busker who can regularly be found performing in Belfast city centre said his “jaw dropped” after his own original song was played during Sunday night’s episode of Love Island.

Jordan Rawling told the Belfast Telegraph he was “90% sure” his latest single Scars would be played during the hit ITV show as his new manager had been in talks with team members at the programme over the previous week.

However the singer said it still didn’t prepare him for how “mind-blowing” it felt when it actually happened.

“I was really anxious and when it actually got played my jaw just dropped,” he said.

“It was at the pinnacle moment as well, whenever a couple gets kicked out at the very end of the show. I'm at a loss for words to be honest.”

The 23-year-old added that since the show’s airing, over 2,000 people have used Shazam — an app that can identify music based on a short sample of it playing — to find out more about the song.

“I’ve had so many messages, it’s hard to keep track of it all. It’s by far the biggest moment of my career,” Jordan continued.

He has also since received a video message from Australian pop star Dean Lewis, congratulating him on the achievement, in which he tells Jordan: “This is incredible. You’re amazing, keep going. Everything is one song away.

"All of these little doors will keep opening, so great work, congratulations. Take it in, and keep working; get to the next one.”

Jordan said he had reached out to Dean Lewis’ manager as the Australian’s song, How Do I Say Goodbye, was played after his on Sunday’s episode, which followed the Casa Amor contestants in the penultimate episode of this season’s winter edition.

This isn’t the first time multi-platinum performer Dean has reached out to Jordan either. Last year, the singer invited the Lisburn native and his girlfriend backstage after a Dublin gig.

Jordan currently works part-time for a marketing company, and the rest of time, he says he is “absolutely addicted” to progressing his music career.

“All of my life, music has just been a hobby,” he said.

“I didn’t think I could take it anywhere, it was just something that brought me happiness and it wasn’t until the first lockdown where I had a lot of time doing nothing in the house, and it kind of forced me to assess what I actually wanted to do with my life.

“I started to dive into it [music] deeper, set up my Instagram page and started posting covers. It wasn’t until the start of March 2021 that I wrote my first song. Since then, I’ve been absolutely addicted.

“I work at a marketing company part-time, three days a week, and then at the side of that it’s all music. I’m posting covers, busking and writing songs flat out.

“I want to take this as far as I can... I’m just trying to better myself and get better with each song that I put out.

“I also want to make music that connects with people. Scars— I wrote that about my personal battles with mental health, but it’s an optimistic approach towards it in that these scars make us who we are, they make us stronger and more resilient.

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages from people who have connected with the song, or cried listening to it, or it’s helped them navigate what they’re going through. That is the most rewarding part.”

His music has also previously been shared by acoustic stars such as Cian Ducrot, Callum Scott and David Kushner, and he’s even caught the eye of Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi, who shared a video of Jordan singing his song Before You Go whilst busking in Belfast recently.

Jordan Rawling’s music can be found on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify. He can also be found on Instagram by searching @jordan.rawling_music.