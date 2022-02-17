Belfast councillors refuse request from cinema owners to change Batman’s rating so younger viewers can watch with parents

A cinema chain was left disappointed last night after Belfast councillors rejected a request to overturn the 15 age restriction rating for the new Batman movie.

Movie House managing director Michael McAdam wanted the rating to be lowered to 15A, allowing a younger audience to see the film if accompanied by an adult.

The latest movie version of the classic DC character will be released here next month with Robert Pattinson of Twilight fame in the lead role.

Speaking after a meeting of Belfast City Council’s licensing committee, Mr McAdam said he was “disappointed”, but pleased with a “really good overall result”, as councillors agreed to look into the 15A age rating in further detail.

He told councillors cinema staff had faced abuse from parents left “frustrated” at being turned away because younger teenagers were not permitted to watch films with a 15 classification.

A 15A classification would allow parents to make the decision, he said. However, the 15A classification is not currently offered in the UK, and the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given The Batman a 15 rating.

The film has a 15A classification in the Republic. Mr McAdam said it made no sense that families could drive across the border to watch a movie their children were not permitted to view here.

He pointed out it would be on a streaming service in weeks, when parents can decide if their children can watch it, putting cinemas at a disadvantage.

“The world has changed. We used to have a five-month window, now streaming services are becoming stronger,” he said. “At home, parents can permit their children to watch it on TV, but at the cinema the same parent would be breaking the law.”

Edward Lamberti of the BBFC told councillors it had been classifying films since 1913.

He said it updated guidelines every four to five years following engagement with the public. He added that most superhero films get a lower age classification. But he said The Batman movie was “different”, and the BBFC hadn’t “given it a 15 lightly”.

"It is a stronger, tougher, bleaker movie than is typically the case with a superhero film,” he added.

He made reference to films such as The Joker, which was given a 15 classification, and went on to receive the most complaints of 2019, with parents believing it should have been rated higher.

The Dark Knight was given a 12A rating, and Mr Lamberti said it was “the most complained about film in the last 15 years by far”.

Sinn Fein’s Aine McCabe proposed backing Mr McAdam’s request as the film is likely to appeal to a younger audience and “parents know their children best”. She pointed out the UK Cinema Association, which represents over 90% of operators, had been asked to write to the BBFC about permitting the 15A rating.

Several councillors opposed to the proposal said they sympathised with the film industry and local cinemas over the impact of the pandemic.

They stressed that having not seen the movie, they did not feel qualified to make a judgment. While against the request, Alliance’s Sian Mulholland did support looking at the introduction of a 15A classification here.

Ulster Unionist Carole Howard said “child protection has to be paramount”, and questioned how many children might be traumatised after seeing it. The committee rejected the proposal.