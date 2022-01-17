Belfast: Director Kenneth Branagh believed ‘it was safer to be solitary’ after leaving city as a child

The actor and director said the upheaval of leaving Northern Ireland at the age of nine left him with a "great sense of insecurity".

Sir Ken has been winning plaudits for his Oscar-tipped semi-autobiographical movie, Belfast, which is influenced by his upbringing and his family's decision to move to England after the Troubles erupted in 1969.

He said: "After leaving Belfast, I was more guarded. I remember my parents asking at 13 or 14 why I never brought friends round. I’d somehow decided it was safer to be solitary.

"So I’d say remain open to the world, allow yourself to be vulnerable, though that was discouraged in Northern Irish men. I’d also say don’t bottle things up. Because I did for a very long time.

"Leaving Belfast was the key moment of my childhood. I knew who I was there.

"I felt a great sense of certainty and security and felt literally and spiritually – if I even understood what that meant at the time – that I could not get lost.

"We were related to half of Belfast and went to school with the other half. But after leaving [during the Troubles, for a new life in Reading, aged nine], there was a great sense of insecurity, of not knowing who I was, where I came from, not even knowing how I sounded.

"I was on high alert. If my life transformed that quickly, it could happen again. That influence on the rest of my life was quite profound."

Sir Kenneth (61) cast breakthrough child star Jude Hill as Buddy in his film to mirror his own experiences as a young boy whose world was turned upside down by violence on the streets.

And in an interview in the new edition of the Big Issue, he said that when he wrote the script, it was like he was physically connecting and speaking to himself as a boy.

He explained: "Part of embarking on my new film Belfast was to acknowledge and thank my younger self. I wanted to reassure him that he was doing his best and so was everybody else.

"I knew I wanted to write about Belfast. I thought it might be about my grandparents. At the end of their lives, they passed on lots of funny stories – quite surprising stories, it was very risqué.

"My granny characterised herself as a rather fast young lady, messing lots of boyfriends about, so I found that very charming. But as time went on, it became clear that the issue of leaving Belfast was dominant in my life.

"At the beginning of the lockdown, I wanted a moment of shaking hands with my younger self. I wanted to understand better what my parents went through and re-experience how I saw the world at that time.

"I would tell my younger self that although the world can surprise you by the ferocity of change, it’s important to open up to people."

Sir Kenneth, who also conceded that he felt the "weight" of Irish history upon him when producing the film, also said that he was thankful for revisiting his place of birth and rediscovering the unique Northern Irish humour.

He added: "What would surprise young me is the circuitous journey to coming home to Belfast with this film, and in so doing reclaiming his sense of humour.

"As a young person, that boy would have known himself to be full of delicious, lunatic, absurd imagination. The adult world in the middle years darkened that view rather.

"With time on the clock being more circumscribed, there’s a determination to enjoy and experience everything – and with as much humour as possible."