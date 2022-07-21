Belfast drag queens to star on ITV2 panel show Celebability

Three Northern Ireland drag queens will be on Thursday evening's episode of Celebability

Three drag queens from Northern Ireland are set to take on a panel of celebrity guests on an episode of Celebability tonight.

The popular show is on ITV2 after Love Island finishes at 10pm and is hosted by comedian Iain Stirling, who is married to Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

Belfast drag queen The Only Sassie announced on Instagram to her 3,000 followers that they will be joined by Becca Boots and Elle Vosque alongside their team captain, reality TV star Scarlett Moffatt.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sassie posted a photograph of the three queens with the caption: “Sooo we have been sitting on a wee secret! The gals and I are on the telly-box tonight!!

“Catch us making absolute tits out of ourselves on @itv2celebability with @iaindoesjokes tonight straight after @loveisland.

“@thatqueenbecca, @ellevosque & I take on a panel of celeb guests with our iconic team captain @scarlettmoffatt “Tune in an watch the carnage unfold.”