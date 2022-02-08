Belfast expected to bring the Oscar buzz as nominations announced on Tuesday

Sir Kenneth Branagh has been tipped for an Oscar nomination for his semi-autobiographical film Belfast when they are announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday.

The movie, which is set in Branagh’s native north Belfast in 1969/1970, is a humorous, tender and personal story of one little boy’s childhood during the tumultuous early years of the Troubles.

Belfast has already received seven nominations at the 79th Golden Globes – winning Best Screenplay - and six at the British Academy Film and Television Awards.

The film is likely to be recognised in the best picture category at the 94th Academy Awards, while Branagh could be in the running for his directing and screenplay.

Belfast stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and Dame Judi Dench could also receive recognition.

If Branagh does land a directing nomination he will face competition from Jane Campion, who is widely thought to be the frontrunner for the gong.

She would be the third woman in history to take home the prize, following Chloe Zhao’s history making victory last year for Nomadland.

Benedict Cumberbatch is widely tipped to land a nomination for his role as a cruel rancher in Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog, but will face competition for the gong from presumptive frontrunner Will Smith for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

Andrew Garfield is also a possible contender for recognition for Tick, Tick…Boom! as is Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Olivia Colman, who won the best actress Oscar in 2019 for her role in The Favourite, is expected to land her second nomination in that category for her role in The Lost Daughter.

She picked up a supporting nod last year for her turn in The Father.

Other stars likely to land nominations in the best actress category are Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci, Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos and Kirsten Stewart for Spencer.

Stewart was widely tipped as a frontrunner for the prize from last year, after she won acclaim for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in the film, however her odds have slipped since she missed out on nominations from Bafta and the Screen Actor’s Guild.

The nominations will be announced by Girlfriend actress Tracee Ellis Ross and Will and Grace star Leslie Jordan on Tuesday and are available to watch on the Oscars’ YouTube channel and Twitter.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27, having been delayed for a month from the original date of February 27.