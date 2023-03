L to R back row: Wallace Moore; Linda Page; Kenneth Branagh, on the swings: Bill Branagh (Ken’s older brother) and Doreen Armstrong. Photo taken by Eric Armstrong springtime/early summer 1966 in Mountcollyer Street, Belfast.

A childhood friend of Sir Kenneth Branagh, who lived in the same north Belfast street as the actor and director, has told how watching his Oscar-nominated film “hit home and hit hard”.