Belfast-made animation lined up for Berlin Film Festival

A feature-length animation part-created in Belfast will premiere at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival later this month.

Jam Media’s movie, A Greyhound Of A Girl, is an adaptation of the Roddy Doyle children’s book and features Irish stars Brendan Gleeson, Oscar-nominated for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, and Sharon Horgan.

Chief executive John Rice told the Sunday Independent: “We got lucky with Brendan’s Oscar nomination coinciding with our launch — because it’s actually a few years since Brendan and Sharon recorded their parts.

“The timing couldn’t be better — and it will certainly help us at the box office to have a star of his quality involved. We’re delighted for him and hopefully we can capitalise on it. It takes so long to make these things, and it would probably cost a lot more if we were trying to get him now.”

The co-production, which was carried out in Jam Media’s Dublin and Belfast studios and involved investment of more than €11m (£10m), was supported by Screen Ireland as part of a pan-European funding team that also included backing from Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, Latvia and Estonia.