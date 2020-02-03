Belfast man brings tale of embarrassing medical ailment to TV in awareness bid

A man from Northern Ireland who was too embarrassed to seek help and ended up with a lump on his testicles the size of a can of Coke is bringing his story to TV.

The BBC has commissioned a series called My Left Nut, based on Belfast man Michael Patrick's teenage testicle ordeal.

It's a coming of age comedy drama about friendship, family, grief... and testicles.

The three-part comedy series was inspired by the Edinburgh Festival smash hit comic stage play about the lump written by Michael and co-writer Oisin Kearney.

"When I was 15 I discovered a lump on my testicles and I didn't tell anyone for three years," Michael revealed.

"By the time I did tell someone, it had grown to the size of a can of Coke," he said during an interview with TV funnyman Russell Howard.

"It was scary, it was terrifying, but I ended up in some funny situations," Michael said.

"My dad passed away when I was eight years old. He died of motor neurone disease.

"That meant the only other person in the house was my ma - and who wants to go to their ma about their testicles?

"The second thing... I was worried that I had seen my da go through something, and I didn't want to go through that. I just wanted to ignore it.

"By the end, you could definitely see it through my trousers.

"There were a lot of rumours going around in school that I was rather well-endowed..."

It's a rumour few teenage boys would rush to deny, Michael laughed. However he feared he had cancer, but when he eventually told his mum and went to the doctor, the huge swelling turned out to be a hydrocele.

"It was just a big load of liquid, like a big water balloon," he said.

"It wasn't sore. But there were nights I cried myself to sleep about it," he said.

Produced by Rollem Productions for the BBC, filming for the series has begun in Belfast.

Leading the cast as Mick is newcomer Nathan Quinn-O'Rawe and his mother will be played by Sinead Keenan of Little Boy Blue fame.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said: "Michael and Oisin have huge flair for storytelling and I wanted to give them their first television commission to make their unique voices heard.

"Their take on this very important and personal story will engage the BBC Three audience in a unique and heartfelt way."

Michael hopes that if there is anyone out there facing a similar situation, the show will give them the confidence to go to their doctor, go to the hospital and get treatment, rather than go through three years of fear and uncertainty.

"That's something we are really proud of, though it's not something we intended," he added.