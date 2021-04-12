Belfast movie-maker Ross White earns debut accolade for film Roy

A young movie-maker from Belfast has described as ‘overwhelming’ the response to his debut short, which was selected for the prestigious Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Ross White (24), from the east of the city, wrote and directed ‘Roy’ with his long-time collaborator Tom Berkeley and was thrilled when it was chosen as the only film from the UK and Ireland to compete for Best Live Action Short.

The pair, who met at drama school in London, struck gold when they secured the BAFTA winning star of Broadchurch, Game of Thrones and Harry Potter, David Bradley, to play the eponymous role.

And although the film wasn’t written about the Covid-19 pandemic, Ross says its theme of loneliness was one that many people could relate to.

“Roy is quite a poignant film for right now and I think it will resonate with a lot of people,” said Ross, a former Grosvenor Grammar school pupil.

“Myself and Tom co-wrote the film at the start of lockdown but it’s not a Covid film. We didn’t write it with that in mind. It’s a film about the isolation felt by many of the older generation.

“In a sense, lockdown made things easier for us logistically, as we could only have one actor on set anyway, due to restrictions.

“But it’s also a story full of hope and humour and I think that’s something we’re all hungry to see on our screens right now.”

Cast and crew of Roy film Ross White and David Bradley

Roy, which also stars All Creatures Great and Small actress Rachel Shenton, tells the story of a reclusive widower, played by David Bradley, who looks for brief moments of companionship by cold calling strangers from the phone book.

But when he accidentally dials the number for adult hotline worker Cara (Rachel Shenton), an unlikely friendship is born.

Ross, who trained as an actor before turning his hand to writing and directing, said both he and Tom had David topping their wish list for the part of Roy when they began the project.

“When we start writing something, we play that game ‘who are you imagining for the role?’,” Ross explained.

“We both wanted David, so we wrote the script with him in mind.

“As it got closer to production, we contacted David’s agent and said that we’d written the short for him.

“We were delighted when he agreed to play Roy. It was such an honour to have an actor of his calibre lead our debut film.”

Cast and crew of Roy film Ross White and David Bradley

The film was shot in the English Midlands, where David lives, and was entered for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, to be selected for screening. Previous films screened at the festival have included Bohemian Rhapsody, La La Land and I. Tonya, and the festival normally attracts a star-studded turn-out.

In non-Covid times, Ross, Tom and the actors would have travelled to the US for the festival but due to the pandemic, were unable to go.

Roy was shown as a virtual screening and the cast and crew took part in an online Q&A. And Ross said the response to the film was ‘surreal’.

“The film seems to have struck a real chord with people and the feedback so far has been overwhelming,” he said.

“We are delighted with how it’s been received, so early on in the film’s journey. To have its world premiere at an Academy Award-qualifying festival is so exciting and crazy for us.”

Ross, who lived in London for five years, is now based back home in Belfast and is working on his next film, An Irish Goodbye. It will star local actors James Martin and Seamus O’Hara and is being shot in Belfast.

“It’s a great time to be based in Northern Ireland and to be working in the film and television industry,” said Ross.

“The success of prime time shows like Derry Girls, Bloodlands and many more just shows that this wee place has plenty of stories to tell. Long may we continue to tell them on an international stage.”