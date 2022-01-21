Belfast movie will be a big draw, say local cinema owners

Sir Kenneth’s coming-of-age masterpiece expected to attract huge audiences here

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s long-awaited movie Belfast looks set to be a huge box office draw in Northern Ireland, cinema bosses have predicted.

The coming-of-age film, which had its big screen release in the US late last year, finally opened in the city from which it borrows its name last night, with a number of special preview screenings. It will open across the UK and the rest of Ireland today.

The Golden Globe award-winning movie, which is set in Belfast in 1969, chronicles the life of a working-class Protestant family through the eyes of nine-year-old Buddy. Written and directed by Branagh and based on his own childhood, it stars Gilford schoolboy Jude Hill as Buddy, Jamie Dornan as Pa, Caitríona Balfe as Ma, Judi Dench as Granny and Ciarán Hinds as Pop.

Belfast premiered at the Waterfront Hall in November, but its local cinema release was put off until this month.

At the Queen’s Film Theatre (QFT) in Belfast, which Branagh recently revealed to be his favourite cinema, staff said the two preview screenings had sold out quickly and that the film looked set to be its biggest success story since the start of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the QFT said: “Interest in Belfast is really high so far.

“Our two Thursday evening screenings sold out and we’re expecting to be busy with three to four screenings a day for the next few weeks.

“Some other films have done really well for us recently including The French Dispatch and Licorice Pizza but Belfast looks set to be our biggest film since the start of the pandemic.

“Our audience shifted slightly and became younger but from what we can see from our QFT members, the older ones are coming back for Belfast, which is nice to see.

“I think the film speaks to them and they’re making the choice to return to the cinema specifically for Belfast. It’s really taken off here at the QFT.”

Michael McAdam of Movie House Cinemas said screenings had sold out in places outside Belfast initially but that the situation had rapidly changed and City Side had charged out ahead in terms of ticket sales.

“Bookings in the city have been very strong for the weekend screenings and outside of Belfast, things are looking very encouraging as well,” he said.

“We expect Belfast to run for anything between five to eight weeks. It’s not the type of audience which rushes out, but we do expect the film to do very well.”

Ahead of the first few screenings in Northern Ireland, Dame Judi Dench spoke out about her young co-star Jude Hill, describing him as a “fantastic actor” whose talent rivalled those with 25 years’ experience.

The acting legend said 11-year-old Hill, who was nine at the time of the shoot, was a “complete natural” and always fun to be around.

Dench, whose mother hailed from Dublin, said she was “riveted” by Branagh’s script when she first read it, but admitted it was a “nightmare” trying to pick up the Belfast accent.

The 87-year-old Oscar winner, who has worked with Branagh at least 12 times, was speaking on ITV’s This Morning on Thursday.

She said: “Jude is outstanding. He can show us all the way home. He’s so fantastic at taking directions and was like an actor with 25 years’ worth of experience.

“He does some Irish dancing and is just a complete natural, always full of energy, no complaints and enormous fun to be with.”

Telling presenters Philip Schofield and Rochelle Humes how she first came to learn of the script, she said Branagh had come round to her home and read it out to her “without a break”.

“I sat there, completely riveted,” she said. “There was a moment when I just remember there was a very, very long pause and we both went completely quiet.

“For Kenny, it was very emotional and certainly for me too and then he went on and got to the end and there was no question in my mind that I wanted to play his grandmother.”

When asked how she had coped with learning the Belfast accent, Dench laughed and replied: “It’s a nightmare. It's a nightmare.”