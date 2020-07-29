Belfast musician David Holmes scoops Emmy nomination for Killing Eve soundtrack

Renowned Belfast DJ, composer and producer David Holmes has been nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on TV series Killing Eve.

Holmes is nominated alongside Catherine Grieves in the Outstanding Music Supervision category for their work on the Meetings Have Biscuits episode from series three of the hit BBC America drama.

The nominations ceremony for the biggest night in US television was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Holmes and his indie band Unloved, which includes his co-composer Keefus Ciancia and singer Jade Vincent, provide most of the music for the award-winning hit drama.

Killing Eve tells the story of an MI5 officer (Sandra Oh) hunting a psychotic assassin (Jodie Comer), based on Luke Jennings's Codename Villanelle novella series and developed for television by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

A host of talent from the Republic of Ireland is also among the nominees for the prestigious awards.

Kildare actor Paul Mescal scored a nomination for lead actor in a limited series or movie in recognition of his portrayal of Connell in the BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, which proved hugely popular on both sides of the Atlantic.

Mescal is up against Jeremy Irons for Watchmen, Hugh Jackman for Bad Education, Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much is True, and Jeremy Pope for Hollywood.

However, the acclaimed show was snubbed in the Limited Series category and 24-year-old Mescal’s co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones also missed out.

Normal People received four Emmy nominations overall, with Lenny Abrahamson getting a nod in the category of Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, author Rooney and Alice Birch were nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, while Louise Kiely was nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series.

Tweeting his congratulations to his fellow nominees last night, Abrahamson also had special praise for Edgar-Jones.

"Huge love too to the brilliant Daisy Edgar-Jones who is woven into the DNA of this show in a way impossible to separate. The nominations are hers too," he said.

Meanwhile, Dublin native Andrew Scott was recognised for his performance in Black Mirror in the Best Guest Actor category, and Co Cork actor Fiona Shaw was nominated for Outstanding Support Actress for her role in Killing Eve.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20.