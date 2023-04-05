Belfast restaurant serves up a treat for double Oscar winner Christoph Waltz

Christoph Waltz with a member of staff at the Chubby Cherub

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz popped into a Belfast restaurant for dinner at the weekend.

The Austrian-German star, known for his work with Quentin Tarantino, visited The Chubby Cherub in Chichester Street.

The Italian eatery shared an image of its famous customer, perhaps best known for playing SS-Standartenführer Hans Landa in 2009 blockbuster Inglourious Basterds, on social media.

A Facebook post said: "Attention all foodies and movie buffs. We had a very special guest at our restaurant over the weekend.

"None other than the talented actor Christoph Waltz, known for his unforgettable performances in Spectre and Django Unchained, graced us with his presence.”

It's understood he is filming a new action-comedy called Old Guy in Belfast which will see him play an aging contract killer tasked with training a Gen-Z newcomer. However, he later learns their employers want to eliminate older assassins.

Waltz won an Academy Award, a Bafta and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his performances in Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.

He also played 007's nemesis, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, in 2015’s Spectre, starring alongside Daniel Craig.

Staff at the city restaurant eatery managed to keep their cool.

“Our team was thrilled to serve him and we couldn't be more proud of the experience we provided,” The Chubby Cherub said.

"We hope he enjoyed his visit with us as much as we enjoyed having him.

“To all of our valued customers, we hope you feel just as excited as we do to have had such a prominent figure in our midst. Come dine with us and you never know who you might run into.”

It comes just days after a Co Antrim hotel welcomed Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter.

The actress, who played Bellatrix Lestrange and has had starring roles in Les Miserables and Fight Club, stopped off at the Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle last week.

Ms Bonham Carter was filming in the area for romance movie Four Letters of Love, where she will appear alongside Pierce Brosnan, who was spotted shooting scenes on the north coast in February.