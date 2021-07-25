Belfast singleton Matthew MacNabb heading to Love Island villa

Local fans of ITV reality show Love Island are in for a treat, as Belfast Strategic marketing consultant Matthew MacNabb has been announced as one of six new singletons entering the villa.

The 26-year-old from Northern Ireland will be introduced as part of the Casa Amor twist fans of the series know and love.

Casa Amor is one of the most anticipated parts of any Love Island series, when the contestants are divided up and introduced to new faces, with their romantic loyalties put to the test.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Also joining at this stage of the series are Dubliners Salma Naran and Kaila Troy.

Announcing his appearance to his 3,300 followers on his Instagram page, the Belfast-man was inundated with support as friends expressed their surprise at how well he had kept the news secret.

Ciara Kane wrote: “Well done McNabbs for the best kept secret. Good luck Matt. You’ll smash it.

Emer Brannigan added: “Good luck Matthew”.

In a profile of the man on the RadioTimes website, he certainly talked a good game about his chances of succeeding in the villa, as he touched on his 6ft6’’ height as a way to compete with his rival contestants.

“I won’t have much of a problem with stepping on toes. The guys haven’t known the girls that long so it’s not really a huge issue. I’m sure if they have a problem they’ll approach me.

"My family would describe me as very relaxed and laid back, positive and optimistic. And my friends would describe me as very adventurous and very positive."

Mr MacNabb is the co founder of the specialist marketing firm MCN. According to the company, he has an MBA qualification in business with a “focus on strategy and marketing”.

"We started a marketing consultancy at Christmas time and it took off really quickly,” he added.

"I originally did law as my undergraduate and I’ve worked in investment banking and I did a masters in business administration.

"I was working in California for a year and a half. I came back without a job and I started this company with some other marketing consultants."

Matthew isn’t the first contestant to appear on the ITV show from Northern Ireland, following in the footsteps of series two islander Adam Maxted from Belfast.

In 2016 Tyrone woman Sinead Hegarty also appeared on the show.