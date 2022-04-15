Belfast star Jude Hill shares affection for Will Smith as he recalls infamous Oscar’s slap

Belfast star Jude Hill has shared his eyewitness account of the Will Smith slapping incident at the Oscars that stunned worldwide audiences, and recalled a red carpet compliment from the older actor.

Speaking to The Guardian, the young Northern Irish actor was asked about Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock.

He said: “Well, I love Will Smith myself because I met him at a few of the other award ceremonies and he was probably one of the nicest people I could ever meet.

“He complimented my suit and said: ‘That’s fire.’ And I’ll always remember that compliment.

“The incident that night, it was … yaaakh,” he says lost for words.

“Some of the audience thought it was staged. It was 10 seconds of awkward silence because none of us were sure if it was a joke or not.

"Everybody was on their phones texting one another to see if it was true. Nobody really knew that night until we all went home.”

Hill visibly agonises over how someone apparently good could do something bad and was unsure what to make of Smith’s 10-year ban from the Oscars.

“Personally, I love Will Smith. He’s one of the most fun and exciting and nice people that I ever met.

“I’m just an 11-year-old kid, I don’t really pay attention to social media that much but I did hear that. I’m not so sure what I feel about that. It’s very mixed at the moment, I have to say.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jude Hill is praised for being a “restorative balm” amid such Hollywood controversies and scandals.

He told the Guardian: “This has been such a fun ride. I have met a bunch of really, really nice people along the way and I really hope I get to do more acting in the future. I can’t wait for it.”

The 11-year-old star of Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning movie Belfast recently added the title of “model” to his ever-growing CV.

Jude Hill from Gilford in Co Down was announced as the face of American designer Thom Browne’s 2022 spring and summer children’s wear collection.

The budding actor fronts the brand’s latest video campaign alongside a young girl and the label’s mascot Hector, a wire-haired dachshund.

Browne dressed Jude for last week’s Oscars ceremony, in which Belfast won an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

Branagh wrote and directed the film, with much of it based on his own experiences as a child growing up in the city in the 1960s.

Hill won this year’s Critics Choice Award for best young actor, playing Buddy, a working-class nine-year-old at the start of the Troubles.