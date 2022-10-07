Belfast star of new Disney+ show reveals love of Halloween and theatre in her home city

Laura Donnelly is best known for her roles in The Fall and Outlander (Ian West/PA)

A Belfast-born actress who stars in the HBO science fiction drama The Nevers has revealed she would love to return to the city’s Lyric Theatre.

Laura Donnelly was speaking ahead of the release of Werewolf by Night, a TV special based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and the first Marvel Halloween special on Disney+.

Donnelly, who won the Best Actress Olivier Award for her performance in The Ferryman, also revealed growing up in Belfast in the 80s cemented her love of Halloween.

The actress plays Elsa Bloodstone in the new show, the estranged daughter of main character Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal).

Centred around a secret group of monster hunters who gather following the death of their leader, the 40-year-old said the show brings the best of the classic horror genre with the effects and “magic” only a Marvel production can bring.

“I was thrilled when I saw the trailer I don’t think any of us had really known what this was going to be like,” she told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster.

“The first thing I saw was the trailer as well and I was just so excited by that.

“It is the beauty of it - you get to combine those two worlds, that old genre monster movie thing and then the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it allows us to bring it further.

“We got to be really practical as well. The werewolf costume and transformation is really practical and everything is there, the sets were really there, we were able to act with other actors, not through a tennis ball pretending it is something.

“It is great when you get a character with a really strong look and it does really speak to your 8-year-old self that wanted to be an actor because you saw that kind of thing in movies.”

When asked about the prospect of doing a regular Halloween special, the actress said it would be a “fun thing to do” each year.

“I am the biggest Halloween fan I grew up in Belfast in the 80s and Halloween wasn’t a massive thing, but for my Auntie P it really was,” she added.

“So I got an absolutely amazing Halloween every year and it has been a big obsession for me, the idea of doing a little Halloween piece every year would be perfect.

“They are completely different worlds – theatre and movies – when I have finished one, I usually want to do the other thing.

“When I have done a long theatre run... I am always really looking forward to getting on screen and then the other way round.

“With the pandemic and everything, there has been a lot less opportunity in the last few years to be on the stage. That is definitely my next aim, I would really be aiming sometime in the next year to do a nice long run on a play.

“I haven't worked in the Lyric Theatre [in Belfast] since about 2008 or 2009 and I loved it. I would love an opportunity to come back and particularly to do a play by an Irish playwright. We have such an amazing history of theatre and writing.”