Belfast: The joy of six for Kenneth Branagh as film earns a host of Bafta nominations

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film on his childhood spent in Belfast has earned not one, but six nominations in the upcoming British Academy Film and Television Awards.

NI-born director Branagh has, however, been snubbed in one of the biggest categories in the awards — best director.

Jamie Dornan, who takes on the role of ‘Pa’ in the film, has also been snubbed the best supporting actor category.

Dornan has previously only been nominated for a Bafta for his role as serial killer Paul Spector in The Fall, also filmed in Belfast.

Catriona Balfe, who plays ‘Ma’ in the film, has however earned herself a nomination in the supporting actress category for her standout performance and Ciaran Hinds is also nominated in the supporting actor category.

Other awards the film is up for in includes best film, outstanding British film and original screenplay.

Catriona joins Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Ann Dowd for Mass, Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard and Ruth Negga for Passing in the same category.

Hinds also joins Mike Faist for West Side Story, Troy Kotsur for Coda, Woody Norman for C'mon C'mon and Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both for The Power of the Dog, in the supporting actor category.

Other names unexpectedly missing out on nominations from this year’s awards include Kirsten Dunst, who had been tipped for a best supporting actress nomination for her turn as widow and inn owner Rose Gordon in The Power Of The Dog.

Olivia Colman has also missed out on a Bafta nomination for her performance in The Lost Daughter.

Colman previously won both the Bafta and Oscar for best actress in 2019 for her performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' period black comedy The Favourite.

Kristen Stewart is also notably absent from the leading actress nominations for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales, in Spencer.

New Zealand director Jane Campion's dark western, The Power Of The Dog, has received eight nominations among them best director for her, best film, and three nominations across the acting categories.

Elsewhere, Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, the latest Bond instalment No Time To Die and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story all have five nominations.

This year the annual film awards celebrates its 75th anniversary and will see Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson host the ceremony being held at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 13.