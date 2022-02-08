Belfast: The naked truth about the one and only time writer and director Kenneth Branagh’s granny saw him in a stage show

(L to R) Caitríona Balfe as Ma, Jamie Dornan as Pa, Judi Dench as Granny, Jude Hill as Buddy and Lewis McAskie as Will in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Kenneth Branagh has revealed that the only time his grandmother ever saw him perform in a stage play, he was naked and she had to defend his physique.

The writer and director of Belfast was portraying St Francis of Assisi at the Greenwich Theatre in London in the early 1980s and his granny, played by Judi Dench in his new film, left Northern Ireland for the first time to travel across the water to see the production.

Branagh had to shed his clothes for a ‘born again’ scene, prompting a member of the audience to criticise his physique. But his protective north Belfast granny was furious with the heckler and leapt to her feet to defend his honour by suggesting the theatre-goer ‘use the binoculars’.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, on television on Friday night, Branagh recalled the funny incident as he spoke about family and his grandmother’s pride.

“It took a lot to get her to leave Ireland, but we finally persuaded her,” he said.

“I was playing St Francis of Assisi and had to be ‘reborn’ naked. My granny was in the front row with opera glasses, but I really went for it.

“When someone at the back shouted, ‘I’ve seen more meat on a dirty fork’, my grandmother stood up, turned around and said to him, ‘Use the binoculars – it’s like a hot dog’!

“She was always protecting me.”

Asked about working with Dench again, Branagh said, “We have worked together 12 times now. We’ve practically done everything; we’ve been married, I’ve been her son, she’s now my grandmother in this film – it’s like the incest theatre company!

“I did a complete read through for her before she agreed to do the part and about halfway through, I got very emotional and got choked up. She held the pause while I composed myself and then said, ‘I would be delighted to do it’.”

(L to R) Caitríona Balfe as Ma, Jamie Dornan as Pa, Judi Dench as Granny, Jude Hill as Buddy and Lewis McAskie as Will in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Branagh’s Golden Globe-winning semi-autobiographical film Belfast opened in the city on Thursday night with a number of special preview screenings.

At the QFT, there was a spontaneous round of applause as the credits rolled and Belfast film-maker and critic Mark Cousins tweeted: “I found Ken Branagh’s new cine-memoir Belfast generous and inventive. My home-town in hopeful noir. A beautiful refraction for me. I cried quite a bit.”

Telling Norton why he was prompted to write his most personal film to date, Branagh said: “During lockdown, everything became about re-establishing human connection.

“That sent me right back to my childhood at a very uncertain time in Northern Ireland and the need for human contact, for laughter and dance, and all the daftness we could grab at a dark time, and I tried to write it as truthfully as I could.”

Belfast is out now in cinemas.