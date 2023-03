Belfast, the new capital of TV 'crime noir'

As series three of crime drama Marcella ends, Bloodlands grips TV viewers and an increasing number of crime fiction writers emerge from here, has Belfast become the capital of 'crime noir', asks Maureen Coleman

Big hit: Lorcan Cranitch as Jackie Twomey and James Nesbitt as Tom Brannick in Bloodlands

Maureen Coleman Wed 3 Mar 2021 at 21:00