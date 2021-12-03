Belfast up for eight gongs at top Hollywood critics’ awards

Branagh’s paean to city of his birth nominated in raft of categories at prestigious industry bash

The film is shortlisted by the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) in no less than eight categories, including best picture and best cast ensemble, with Branagh up for best director and best original screenplay gongs.

Belfast is a deeply personal film about Branagh’s childhood in the city.

Set in 1969 as the Troubles break out, it mainly steers clear of politics to focus on family dramas instead.

It stars Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan and newcomer Jude Hill.

Dornan and Balfe have been put forward for best supporting roles by the HCA.

Meanwhile, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle has been recognised in the best film editing category, and Van Morrison for best original song.

Now in its fifth year, the HCA annual awards ceremony, held every January, has fast become a favourite of nominees and winners alike.

Its focus has been to connect a diverse group of critics who capture the viewpoints of all backgrounds, not only in Hollywood but across the United States and abroad.

It comes after Dornan learned he is to receive an Oscar Wilde Award at the US-Ireland Alliance ceremony in Santa Monica in March.

The Oscar Wilde Awards celebrate the work of those from Ireland in the film, television and music industry.

The Co Down actor will be joined at the ceremony by Branagh.

Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, said: “Jamie has spoken about how much this role meant to him and how this role allows him to pay homage to his father, who died before being able to see this film.”

He added: “Belfast is very personal to Jamie and that shines through in his moving performance.”

Academy Award-winning writer-director-producer Adam McKay and actor Donall O Healai will receive the ‘Wilde Card’, an award presented to up-and-coming talent within the industry.

The event traditionally takes place on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards.

Last year’s ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic. Belfast will open in cinemas across Ireland and the UK on January 21.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​