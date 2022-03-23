Belfast woman Rachel Newhouse (22) saddles up to add some spice to latest series of MasterChef

Rachel, who used to work on Belfast’s ‘beer bikes’, specialises in curries

Rachel Newise got the cooking bug during the first lockdown

A young woman who only started to experiment with cooking during the first pandemic lockdown is swapping beers for biryanis to star in the latest series of MasterChef.

Rachel Newhouse, who is originally from Limavady but has been living in Belfast for the past five-and-a-half years, worked as a tour guide on the city’s ‘beer bikes’ before coronavirus struck.

She became the “nominated chef” during lockdown after moving in with her fiancé and his mother.

“His mum was a chef in the very first vegetarian restaurant in Belfast and was so talented; she was definitely my main inspiration to start to experiment,” Rachel explained.

“I started experimenting with lots of curries, making them from scratch, like tikka masalas and kormas.

“My granny was a baker and mum is a good cook as well, so I had a good idea of wee things like that homestyle cooking.

“But now I’m really into more exotic-style cooking, particularly east Asian and some Italian.

“We don’t have many authentic Asian eateries here, but in England there is lots of Sri Lankan and Japanese restaurants.”

The 22-year-old, who is believed to be one of the youngest ever contestants on the show, hinted she may be bringing this style of cooking to her signature dish when on MasterChef.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be back to host in their search for the UK’s best amateur cook this evening when the first episode airs.

Rachel told the Belfast Telegraph she wanted to enter MasterChef as a “personal challenge to test my limits”.

“I wanted to prove to myself that I could actually cook,” she said.

“I never thought I would get on the show.

“And to even have the chance to cook for John and Gregg is such an achievement, especially at my age.”

She added: “I have a big personality and I loved working on the bikes because I really enjoy being around people.

“But when the show comes out I am planning to start up a private dining business, where I could go around and make tailor-made menus for people at home.”

Rachel said cooking was now her “real passion”.

“It’s definitely what I’m meant to do,” she insisted.

“And I just love it; some evenings I would maybe spend a couple of hours making dumplings or Vietnamese chicken wings from scratch.”

Despite her exotic palette and keen talent for pairing spices, the amateur chef said she hadn’t done much travelling, but would love to do so in the not too distant future.

“Spain has been as exotic as I have been to,” she said.

“I would definitely love to, but I guess you could say throughout lockdown I have definitely explored the world vicariously through my cooking and reading various recipe books.”

You can follow Rachel’s culinary journey by searching for the @rachelsrecipess handle on Instagram.

The latest series of MasterChef begins tonight at 8pm on BBC One.