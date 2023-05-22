Belfast’s Oscar winner James Martin to be made honorary graduate for contribution to the arts

Actor heads list of well-known faces to be recognised by Ulster University

Oscars star James Martin heads a list of well-known Northern Ireland people to be made honorary graduates of Ulster University.

The Belfast actor will be recognised for his exceptional contribution to the arts.

James stars in short film An Irish Goodbye, which has clinched an Academy Award, a Bafta, and the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) award for live action short.

James is also the first person with Down’s syndrome to star in an Oscar-winning film.

He spoke of his delight at Ulster University’s award and credited the “great team” that worked on the production for its enormous success.

Actor James Martin (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

“I will be delighted to receive this Honorary Doctorate from Ulster University in recognition of my contribution to An Irish Goodbye,” he said.

“We had a great team working on the movie which told a universal story that people really connected with and enjoyed watching. The impact it has had on people with learning difficulties has been very positive.”

Last month, the actor met US President Joe Biden during his visit to Ulster University’s Belfast campus.

Mr Biden pointed out that James was amongst those present, leading applause for the star.

The president was photographed with James on the day and gave him a special mention, stating that he was going to “brag to his daughter” about the encounter.

Joe Biden poses for photos with actor James Martin, star of the Oscar-winning film 'An Irish Goodbye'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA — © PA

In total, the university is set to honour 11 key figures in Northern Ireland from various fields, including the arts, sport, broadcasting, peace-building and community work, business, and health and social care.

Other recipients include poet Michael Longley, recognised for his poetry, outstanding creative writing and championing of the arts, while esteemed BBC Radio 3 broadcaster Sean Rafferty will also receive an honorary doctorate for his contributions to the arts, music and broadcasting.

From the sporting world, Northern Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan is being recognised for his exceptional dedication to sports and remarkable achievements, including becoming the first Irish artistic gymnast to win a world championship gold last year.

Sara Booth MBE, head of Competitions at FIFA Women’s Football Division, will also be recognised for her leadership in women’s football, having introduced a four-year international match calendar and overseen the Fifa Play-Off Tournament for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sara’s illustrious career includes winning the NI Women’s Football League and playing in the Women’s Champions League.

Lyn Moffett is being acknowledged for her remarkable contributions to peace-building and conflict resolution, as well as Anne McVicker for her significant work in women’s community development.

Kieran Kennedy will be awarded for his efforts in building economic diversity and his contribution to the Covid-19 response in Northern Ireland.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, stated: “At Ulster University, we work to develop well-rounded, skilled and experienced graduates, and as part of this, we also identify and celebrate positive role models for our graduates to aspire to.

“These honourees are individuals making a genuine difference in their local or global community.”