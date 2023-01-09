Bellaghy’s Brooke Scullion receives record score for opening night of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars

Eurovision entrant Brooke Scullion stole the show on Sunday night as she bagged a record opening score on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

She and partner Maurizio Benenato danced a flawless salsa and received 25 points - the highest for an opening night show.

In an Instagram story post after their performance, a delighted Brooke said: “I’m still shaking!”

Maurizio said: “I can’t believe and I have no words for this girl. She made made history, first nine on first live show of Dancing with Stars. Wake up me [sic] if it’s a dream.”

Despite reports it could be the final swan song for the programme, it appears there’s still plenty of life left in the annual glitz-fest.

2FM presenter Doireann Garrihy endeavoured to breathe new life into the contest as she stepped into the patent shoes left vacated by Westlife star Nicky Byrne.

Although she described herself as a “nervous newbie”, she appeared relaxed and at-ease as she joined Jennifer Zamparelli in making her debut in what is her biggest TV show to date.

She and her fellow 2FM presenter Jen make a striking pair and they opened the first show with a high-octane dance sequence as they donned matching gold-sequinned outfits in a subtle show of unity.

From comedian Kevin McGahern being upbraided for his “chicken-wing arm” to former state pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy being described as “so cutie”, it was a memorable start to the sixth season.

DWTS contestants

Ireland footballer Stephanie Roche had the unenviable task of being the first celebrity to perform as she danced a Cha Cha Cha with partner Ervinas Merfeldas.

Although she showed some sign of nerves, she quickly found herself at the brunt of judge Brian Redmond’s famous put-downs.

“We’ve just had the first game of the fixtures season but I'm not quite sure if it’s a winning start,” he told her. She got an overall score of 13.

Next up to take to the dancefloor was social media influencer Suzanne Jackson, described as a possible “dark horse” by former judge Julian Benson.

Looking like a seasoned performer, she put in a strong routine with her Samba which was described as “magnifique” by new dad, judge Arthur Gourounlian.

Although she said she was hoping she wouldn’t “fall on her face”, she got one of the highest scores for an opening show, with 23 points.

Next up was comedian Kevin McGahern who put in a surprisingly capable performance with a Viennese Waltz and earned himself 19 points from the judges for his efforts, Hot on their heels were Paul Brogan, who got 15 points followed by actress Leah O’Rourke, who got 14 points and then it was the turn of Prof Cassidy. She put in a fun-filled effort with a capable Jive, getting 15 points.

Brooke Scullion’s remarkable performance saw her bare-chested Italian partner nearly explode with excitement as he punched the air with delight, earning himself a side-eyed look from Doireann while Jen dryily remarked: “I think he seems happy with that.”

The ladies’ 2FM colleague Carl Mullan was the next to dance, getting 16 points before it was the turn of former Ireland rugby international Shane Byrne to tackle the quick-step. Commended by his “passion and energy”, while a “shocked” judge Brian even praised him for his technical ability. He got a respectable 17 points before Panti Bliss brought the show to a close with the final performance.

Panti became the first celebrity to dance in a same-sex couple as she performed with partner Denys Samson and got 23 points.