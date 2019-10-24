BGT star Mark McMullan to end year in style as he dons Joseph's coat in top musical

Britain's Got Talent finalist Mark McMullan looks set to finish his whirlwind year on a high as he prepares for his first major musical role this Christmas.

In June, the 24-year-old from Crossgar lost out in his bid to become Northern Ireland's first ever victor in ITV's hit talent show.

During his time on the show Mark won rave reviews from musical theatre insiders who tipped him for stardom in the West End.

The talented architect was soon approached by theatrical agents wanting to sign him up despite his loss in the final to 89-year-old singing Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery.

Now Mark is gearing up for the role of a lifetime as he will be joining the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat when it takes to the stage in Doncaster in December.

Mark will be following in the footsteps of big names including Jason Donovan and Philip Schofield as he prepares to don the world famous dreamcoat to take on the leading role.

The three-week run will see him belting out the show's unforgettable songs including Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door To Me.

Bill Kenwright's production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical will play at the venue from December 18 to January 4 before continuing its UK tour to Peterborough, Aylesbury, Wimbledon, Coventry, Bradford, Chesterfield and Sunderland.

The show is currently playing in Torquay and will visit Weston-Super-Mare, Sheffield, Billingham and St Helens before its Christmas run in Doncaster.

The role will be Mark's first major appearance in a stage musical.

He is certainly no stranger to big West End hits since his unforgettable performance of Bring Him Home from Les Miserables on the talent show.

He famously dedicated his performance to his brother Declan, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 19 and now lives with locked-in syndrome.

Mark says being cast as Joseph is "absolutely amazing".

He added: "I grew up performing musical theatre and it really helped me find my voice as a singer and gave me the drive to pursue my passion."

Mark's parents, Brenda and John, along with Declan, are hoping to be in the audience in Doncaster to watch Mark's opening night.

"We are very proud of Mark's achievements," Mr McMullan said yesterday.

Mark McMullan dedicated his BGT performance to his brother Declan

"Declan found it very hard to keep it a secret as he wanted to tell everybody so we're very relieved now that the news is out.

"It will be very special for us as a family to go over and see the show just before Christmas," he added.