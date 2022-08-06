Big Read: Cecilia Daly on her career journey, getting married and why forecasting the weather comes with responsibilities

Cecilia Daly’s journey from starting out as a high achieving yet self-conscious young meteorologist, to an esteemed BBC NI weather forecaster, and the life lessons she learned along the way.

Cecilia Daly pictured at Portstewart strand Photo by Stephen Hamilton

Catriona Doherty

“The weather is not a perfect science; it is going to go wrong sometimes, and I have gotten over that now, but in the beginning, as a forecaster, that was one of the scariest things and that worried me a lot,” says BBC NI’s Cecilia Daly.