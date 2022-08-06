Big Read: Cecilia Daly on her career journey, getting married and why forecasting the weather comes with responsibilities

Cecilia Daly’s journey from starting out as a high achieving yet self-conscious young meteorologist, to an esteemed BBC NI weather forecaster, and the life lessons she learned along the way.

“The weather is not a perfect science; it is going to go wrong sometimes, and I have gotten over that now, but in the beginning, as a forecaster, that was one of the scariest things and that worried me a lot,” says BBC NI’s Cecilia Daly.