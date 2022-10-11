Big read: ‘Younger me could have never fathomed this’ – Rising NI star Thaddea Graham on her extraordinary story, Wreck, Doctor Who and joining the new series of Sex Education
“I was one of the first international adoptees from China to Ireland. The BBC did a special.”
Nick Clark© Evening Standard
In her short acting career, rising Northern Irish star Thaddea Graham has gone intergalactic, journeyed across mythical kingdoms and fought a killer disguised in a duck costume on a cruise ship. But the most extraordinary story is her own.