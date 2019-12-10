Black Medicine: Filming begins in Northern Ireland on thriller starring Antonia Campbell-Hughes

A new thriller starring 3096 Days actor Antonia Campbell-Hughes is being filmed in Northern Ireland over the next three weeks.

Black Medicine also stars Orla Brady (American Horror Story), Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E) and John Connors (Cardboard Gangsters), and is written and directed by Lisburn native Colum Eastwood.

Produced by 23Ten Productions' Janine Cobain, the screenplay follows Jo, a black-market medic carries out illegal operations for the criminal underworld.

When she gives refuge to a young girl, Jo, played by Londonderry-born Campbell-Hughes, must choose between breaking her medical oath or crossing her ruthless employers.

Black Medicine is Eastwood’s first feature. A graduate of London Film School, his short Here was awarded runner up for Best Student Short at Palm Springs Shortfest in 2014.

His latest short, supernatural horror The Morrigan, had an impressive run on the festival circuit having played at Palm Springs, Austin, Galway, Rhode Island and London Short Film Festival.

Eastwood's Black Medicine is the eleventh film to come through Northern Ireland Screen’s New Talent Focus scheme, which has supported films including Shelly Love’s A Bump Along the Way, Ryan and Andrew Tohill’s The Dig and Michael Lennox’s A Patch of Fog.

The film has been financed by Northern Ireland Screen and post-production house Yellowmoon.