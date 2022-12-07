Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne’s niece hits out at BBC’s ‘drunk Irishman’ portrayal of him

The niece of Lieutenant Colonel Blair "Paddy" Mayne has hit out against the portrayal of her uncle in a new BBC series saying there was more to him than “a drunk Irishman.”

In an interview The Daily Telegraph, Fiona Ferguson said BBC’s mini-series ‘SAS Rogue Heroes’, which debuted on BBC One and BBC iPlayer last month, portrayed Mayne as an “aggressive, inveterate bar brawler."

Lieutenant Colonel Blair "Paddy" Mayne, who is also commonly referred to as ‘Blair Mayne’ is portrayed in the series by English actor Jack O’Connell.

The Skins actor’s portrayal has received mixed reviews due to his attempt at a Northern Irish accent.

O’Connell, who previously starred in the Troubles-based film ’71’, has previously said he had to “reimagine” the voice and accent of war hero Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne because no recorded audio of the solider exists. Mayne died in a car crash 1955 aged 44.

"There is no denying he did drink, but that wasn't him," she told The Daily Telegraph.

Fiona said her uncle was a "a very caring, loving man".

The complex legacy of SAS legend Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne

"I’ve had to live with it all my life," she said. "Ever since he died the stories about him were always embellished,” she said.

‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ is based on the book by journalist and historian Ben MacIntyre.

A statue of him marking his contribution during World War II currently sits in Conway Square, Newtownards.

"You can see how it’s a good programme but I wish they’d stuck closer to the truth," she added. "Blair was never in prison. Him fighting three military policemen never happened. The story was good enough without throwing stuff like that in" said Fiona.

She said her father and aunts had felt "very annoyed" about the "rubbish" books that have been written about her uncle and questioned how well the BBC did its "homework”.

Fiona has shared her recollections of her uncle in a new book called 'SAS Brothers in Arms' by historian Damien Lewis.

Mr Lewis conducted interviews with Mayne’s family, something they claim the creator and writers of SAS Rogue Heroes, did not. He also read letters written by Mayne belonging to Fiona and her family.

"The more I went through these documents I discovered Mayne’s humanity," said Mr Lewis. "It shone through."

"You wouldn’t make someone who is a drunken thug your discipline officer. It’s nonsense to portray him as a thug and a drunken lout bearing in mind he made this. There is no evidence of that."