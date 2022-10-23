Bloodlands: Anti-climactic episode and lots of loose ends set up season three

Victoria Smurfit as Olivia Foyle and James Nesbitt as DCI Tom Brannick in the final episode of series two of Bloodlands. Pic: Steffan Hill

It wasn’t quite a bloodbath, but blood was shed, in what was a somewhat anti-climactic ending to series two of Bloodlands. Victoria Smurfit’s manipulative and deadly widow Olivia Foyle was taken out by none other than DCI Brannick’s daughter, Issy.

Clearly the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as Issy displayed some gun prowess just like her dad by delivering the kill shot to prevent Olivia from killing her dad — all taking place against the stunning backdrop of an imposing lighthouse.

A location chosen by American psychopath Ryan Savage as a meeting point where he could exchange Issy for the gold.

Moments earlier, Olivia had let out a guttural cry knowing American psychopath Ryan Savage (Jonjo O’Neill) had to contact his goons in New York that he was okay once he got his hands on the gold bars in order to prevent Olivia’s son from being killed.

Considering he got whacked around the head with one of his precious gold bars — courtesy of a crazed-looking Brannick — killing him as he tried to recover from Jimmy Nesbitt’s DIY booby-trap, no such call could be made.

Jonjo O'Neill as Ryan Savage in the final episode of Bloodlands. Pic: Steffan Hill

Kudos to Smurfit for displaying a moment of genuine despair and loss in Olivia.

But keeping in character, Olivia swiftly switches into cold-hearted pragmatism mode after quickly calculating at least she could walk away with the gold.

Forcing Brannick at gunpoint to disarm the rest of the booby-trapped holdalls, she doesn’t see an emotionally broken Issy — left traumatised that her beloved Birdy had been murdered by Olivia (“She’s not stepmother material,” a deadpan Savage tells her as she lies in his car’s boot mid-abduction).

Keen on being upfront, Savage also tells Issy that her father’s a dirty cop.

With only Issy and Brannick left alive, Brannick’s delusion comes into full force: “I did it all for you,” he tells her, as he grips his bleeding thigh.

Pathetically, he orders her to take the gold and run. Issy looks back in disbelief — and it is laughable: she can hardly rock up to a Cash Converters with a cache of gold bars, no questions asked. Brannick offers to do the one honourable thing he can for his daughter: take the blame for Olivia’s death. Tell them I did it all, he says, as he throws his phone to her.

Closing in on him is DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna), who had uncovered that Birdy’s body had been ditched in a outhouse on property that had secretly belonged to Colin Foyle — thanks to a trail of breadcrumbs placed by Brannick who placed strands of Olivia’s blonde hair beside the body to directly implicate his former lover.

McGovern has barely processed this, when, after trying to reach Brannick and getting his voicemail, an email pings to her phone; Brannick’s sojourn with Dardis which led to Brannick killing him was clocked by the ANRP (Automatic Number Plate) system and with the murderous cop not smart enough to not use his own car while committing crimes, it’s flagged up internally.

Behind the wheel, a worried McGovern gets the live location of where Brannick is, and she’s in no mood for games (we know this because she loosens her scarf, Brannick should be scared). But whether or not she’s figured out that Brannick’s Goliath is not clear.

Back to father and daughter, Brannick pleads once again to Issy to “tell them everything”, before collapsing onto her back.

The shot pulls back to show an aerial view of the beautiful landscape, and that’s it... the end.

Such was the abrupt nature of the ending, a double check that there were only six episodes was required.

Ending on a cliffhanger is nothing new for dramas, particularly thrillers, but Bloodlands viewers didn’t even get so much as a skyscraper ledge in this finale.

There’s also a myriad of loose ends here: what happened to Emma Brannick, the identity of the Feds’ informer, Birdy’s computer evidence of Brannick’s misdeeds going undiscovered — all of which are not resolved.

It can only mean a third series is in the works.

Series two of Bloodlands was a step up from its predecessor, which was unveiled to much fanfare.

This series perhaps has not garnered as much attention as it should have done.

Frankly, the real stand-out from Bloodlands is once again our fantastic landscape which just about steals the show from Nesbitt’s intense stares.

But the series will have to do more than promoting the beautiful Strangford Lough and Co Down coastline in getting Northern Irish crime drama fans to tune in again — a lot more.